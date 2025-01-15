One Piece Chapter 1136 Brief Spoilers Out: Identity Of ‘Shanks’ Partner Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1136 brief spoilers that have been leaked online, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Land Awaiting the Sun.’ The chapter will begin with the lore surrounding the Sun God gaining further depth as the giants of Elbaph are divided in their beliefs.

Some giants revere the Sun God as a “liberator,” bringing freedom and hope, while others fear the Sun God as a “destructor,” capable of bringing devastation. This discussion takes place as the giants recount the history of Loki and King Harald to the Straw Hat Pirates.

The One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers then reveal more about the event from six years ago where Loki allegedly killed King Harald. At the time, it was Red Hair Shanks who intervened on Elbaph and put an end to Loki’s rampage.

In the present, Zoro grows skeptical of Loki’s motives, worrying that Luffy may be deceived. He is also curious about Loki’s strength. He joins Nami and Luffy in acquiring a key to free Loki from his chains. Meanwhile, Luffy is intrigued by Loki’s claims of knowing Shanks’ whereabouts.

The One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers then transition to the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island, where the two hooded figures confront Loki. They extend an offer for Loki to join their ranks, also confirming that the woman, named Gunko, is a member of the Holy Knights as she displays her formidable abilities.

She wields her long bandage-like sleeves as weapons against Loki, and a large wolf leaps into the way to defend the giant. Gunko mercilessly subdues the creature. ‘Shanks’ then mockingly taunts Loki, questioning if saving the wolf would change his mind.

In response, Loki stoically addresses the wolf, stating that true warriors do not complain about death. He also declared that its sacrifice would fuel his anger and ultimate goal: the destruction of the world. The One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers end stating that there would be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.