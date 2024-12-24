One Piece Chapter 1135: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The antagonists for the Elbaph Arc have been set as two mysterious figures make their way onto the Giants’ island, sparking excitement among fans eager to learn more about them. One of these figures bears a striking resemblance to Shanks, leading to numerous fan theories.

With One Piece Chapter 1135 approaching, excitement for the series’ biggest reveal is reaching new heights. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to read it and more details.

One Piece Chapter 1135: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1135 is scheduled for release on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Friday, January 3, for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.

Fans can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. One Piece Chapter 1135 will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Combined Issue 6/7.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1135

One Piece Chapter 1135 may explore the mysterious Shanks look-alike, possibly revealing him as Garling Figarland’s son and Shanks’ twin, now leading the Holy Knights. This revelation will likely clarify his connection to the Gorosei as well.

The chapter’s focus may shift to Loki’s cryptic conversation with the figure named Mosa as well. One Piece Chapter 1135 could conclude with the Straw Hat crew sensing an ominous presence, likely setting up a confrontation with the hooded intruders.

One Piece Chapter 1134 recap

One Piece Chapter 1134, titled The Owl Library, sees Luffy formally thanks Saul for aiding Robin, using an amusing yakuza speech. Robin introduces her crew, affirming them as her true friends, which moves everyone except Luffy, Zoro, and Jinbe to tears.

Saul reveals his role in salvaging Ohara’s books, stored now in the mystical Owl Library, where books enlarge upon entry. Meanwhile, Ripley, a teacher, explains Elbaph’s peaceful shift following King Harald’s ideals. One Piece Chapter 1134 ends as mysterious magic circle summons hooded figures, one resembling Shanks.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.