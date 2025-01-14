One Piece Chapter 1136 To Focus On Elder Jarul And Mysterious Hooded Figures; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The last chapter of One Piece saw Saul introduce Biblo, an owl with the power to enlarge books using the Iku Iku no Mi. Luffy, after scaring two giant children on a swing, encountered Colon, a daring young giant who tested his strength against the Straw Hat captain.

Robin stayed at the library, and the others went to the feast. Meanwhile, at Aurust Castle, hooded invaders violently interrogated guards about Loki’s whereabouts. With these events, fans have been eager to read One Piece Chapter 1136 to find out what happens next. Here’s what we predict.

One Piece Chapter 1136 will likely begin with Luffy’s interaction with Jarul, centering on the sword embedded in his head. This story may link to a significant event involving Loki, potentially during his capture for King Harald’s murder.

Jarul’s age, strength, and connection to Elbaf's lore might lead to revelations about the Giants’ history, Joy Boy, and Nika. While the discussion may be brief, it will lay the groundwork for events that will lead to Elbaf’s secrets and Jarul’s role in the arc being revealed.

The hooded intruders from Aurust Castle are also expected to continue their search for Loki in One Piece Chapter 1136. Having subdued the castle guards, they may now head toward the village where the feast is occurring, as this location is pivotal to Loki’s release.

The pair’s dialogue may reveal their identities as Holy Knights and hint at their connection to ‘Shanks.’ If they bypass the village, they may seek Loki in Elbaf’s Underworld, postponing a confrontation with the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1136 may also reveal the motivations of ‘Shanks’ and his ally. Their journey could confirm ‘Shanks’ as a Holy Knight leader and possibly the son of Garling Figarland. Conversations between the duo may reveal their strategy, and their link to Loki will clarify their role in the Elbaf arc.

Any connection to Shanks, the Yonko, remains ambiguous for now, and as the Straw Hats celebrate, Luffy may sense the approaching danger posed by ‘Shanks’ and his ally. One Piece Chapter 1136 could conclude with an attack on the village or a demand for Luffy’s surrender.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.