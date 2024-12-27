One Piece Chapter 1135: Shanks's Doppelgänger Identity To Be Revealed; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The last chapter saw the arrival of hooded intruder in Elbaph, and with One Piece Chapter 1135 not out more another week, fans are eagerly awaiting the next phase of the story in order to find out who the Shanks look-alike is.

With speculations running amok, here’s what we think will happen in One Piece Chapter 1135, including the intruder’s identity, why he has made his way to the Giants’ country and other key plot points.

One Piece Chapter 1135 to explore the Shanks look-alike’s identity and mission

One Piece Chapter 1135 will likely continue the focus on the mysterious Shanks look-alike. This character, revealed in the prior chapter, may clarify his true identity and his connection to the World Government. The absence of Shanks’ signature scar should visually confirm that he is not the Yonko fans know but potentially Garling Figarland’s son or Shanks’ twin brother.

Dialogue may hint that he is the figure who met the Gorosei during the Reverie as well. His mission on Elbaph may remain vague, focusing instead on discussions about their assignment and the broader objectives of the World Government concerning the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1135: Hooded intruders to reveal their intentions

One Piece Chapter 1135 could explore the interaction between the hooded figures and the Giant community, especially Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates, who are preparing for a banquet. The figures may issue a warning, asking the Giants to either aid the World Government in capturing Luffy or face potential destruction.

Advertisement

This ultimatum could ignite conflict, as the Giants are historically loyal to Sun God Nika, making their compliance unlikely. The possibility of Ragnarok—an attack on Elbaph using the World Government’s ancient weaponry—could be introduced as well.

One Piece Chapter 1135 to reveal more about Elbaph’s history

One Piece Chapter 1135 may also explore Elbaph’s political and historical background, particularly King Harald’s reforms and his eventual death, which left the country without a ruler. Insights into Loki’s alleged crimes could come out as well, revealing the underlying tension within Elbaph’s leadership.

Loki’s awareness of the presence above him may also hint at his connection to the arriving figures, further entangling Elbaph’s fate with the World Government’s machinations in One Piece Chapter 1135.

One Piece Chapter 1135: Banquet preparations and the Straw Hat Crew’s perception

As preparations for the banquet continue, the focus may briefly return to the Straw Hats in One Piece Chapter 1135. Luffy and the crew could learn more about the peaceful reforms of King Harald through Ripley at the Walrus Academy, adding some much needed context to the Giants’ current values.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the crew’s Observation Haki users—Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Jinbe, and Usopp—may sense the ominous arrival of the invaders. This heightened awareness could foreshadow an impending confrontation between the two groups.

For more predications like this and updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.