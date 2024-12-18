One Piece Chapter 1134 Brief Spoilers: Owl Library And Vegapunk Clone Revealed; Check Out The DEETS Here

The One Piece Chapter 1134 brief spoilers have been revealed, continuing the Straw Hats’ exploration of Elbaph while introducing significant developments that connect past arcs and set up future conflicts. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter from the One Piece Chapter 1134 brief spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers: Vegapunk Stella and Lilith’s plan

The One Piece Chapter 1134 brief spoilers state that the upcoming chapter will be titled The Owl Library and will begin with Luffy expressing his heartfelt thanks to Saul for saving Robin during the Ohara Incident.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk Lilith, who had brought equipment from Egghead Island, unveils a surprising development: a clone of Vegapunk Stella. This clone raises questions, especially since the original Stella was killed by Admiral Kizaru during the Egghead arc.

While the specifics of the clone’s abilities remain undisclosed, Lilith mentions she has plans to execute on Elbaph Island in the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers, hinting at future plot developments connected to her research.

One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers: The Owl Library and the Underworld

The title of the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers refers to a library where normal-sized books are enlarged for Giants to read. This detail ties into Elbaph’s lore and its intellectual heritage, reinforcing its status as a hub of knowledge.

The spoilers do not clarify whether the Straw Hats visit the Owl Library in this chapter, leaving room for future exploration of its treasures and potential ties to Ohara’s legacy. The the One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers then shift to the Underworld, also referred to as the Dead Realm.

Here, Loki, the cursed prince of Elbaph, is engaged in conversation with a character named Mosa. The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers remain ambiguous about whether Mosa is fully revealed or depicted as a silhouette.

One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers: The Heaven Realm and Shanks’ lookalike

The One Piece Chapter 1134 spoilers then transition to the Heaven Realm, located on the highest branch of Elbaph in a castle. Here, magic circles suddenly appear, summoning two individuals. One of them bears an uncanny resemblance to Shanks, similar to the figure who appeared in Chapter 907, meeting with the Gorosei.

The other individual, also clad in a full-length robe, is a completely new character with an ‘interesting design,’ though this is not expanded upon. The spoilers end with the news that One Piece Chapter 1135 is expected to be released at the end of December 2024.

For more updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.