One Piece Chapter 1137 Spoilers Out: Shanks Doppelganger Identity Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Shamrock Appears.’ The chapter is set to open with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road arriving at Aurust Castle, now abandoned after King Harald’s death.

Road notes the castle’s dilapidated state, emphasizing the damaged front door, which Zoro observes was broken from the inside. Entering the ruined courtyard, the group discovers signs of a devastating battle.

Road explains in the One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers that the fierce confrontation between Loki and King Harald marked the castle’s downfall. Harald, once hailed as the “Great Warrior” and a peacemaker who sought to unite Elbaf with the outside world, fell in this violent clash.

Inside the castle, they come across the skeletons of slain giants and a portrait of Harald. The painting reveals Harald as a bald, bearded giant with scars and tattoos. Road reveals Harald’s symbolic act of removing his own horns to signify peace and distance himself from the warlike Ancient Giant Tribe.

He further explains the lineage in the One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers, mentioning Hajrudin, Loki’s half-brother, born to Harald and an outsider giant woman. Despite the stigma as a half-blood, Hajrudin dreams of uniting all Giant Tribes worldwide, earning Road’s admiration.

Just as Luffy notices unconscious guards, the spoilers shift to the Underworld. Loki, bloodied and restrained, endures relentless attacks from Gunko, a God's Knight wielding the Aro Aro no Mi, which lets her create arrows marking unavoidable attack trajectories.

Despite her offers of “Godhood” through submission, Loki fiercely rejects joining the God's Knights in the One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers. Using enormous arrow-crafted boots and gauntlets, Gunko delivers devastating blows, leaving Loki unconscious.

In a climactic reveal, the hooded figure accompanying Gunko unveils himself as Figarland Shamrock, the son of Saint Garling and a spitting image of Shanks, albeit with long braided hair and no facial scars. He dons a military uniform and carries a sword on his waist as well.

Shamrock declares the World Government’s intention to subjugate the ferocious Elbaf warriors. The One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers end with the announcement that there be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.