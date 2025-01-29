One Piece Chapter 1138 Brief Spoilers Out: Shamrock To Attack Loki As Romance Dawn Crew Approach; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1138 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Sacred Texts.’ The chapter’s cover story features Who’s Who, who is currently in the Secret Base alongside Yamato’s group.

The leaks then begin with a major reveal—Shamrock and Shanks are twin brothers, with Shamrock being the older sibling. This explains their striking resemblance, which later causes confusion among the Elbaf guards. Another significant detail is Shamrock’s weapon.

His sword has consumed a Devil Fruit, granting it the abilities of a Cerberus, similar to how Spandam’s Funkfreed had the powers of an elephant. Shamrock uses this weapon against Loki in the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers, seemingly to force him into submission and make him join the Holy Knights.

As Loki endures the attack, nearby Elbaf guards witness the brutal scene and rush to spread the news. Due to Shamrock’s resemblance to Shanks, the guards mistakenly report that Shanks is torturing Loki.

This misinformation reaches the Romance Dawn crew, who are inside Elbaf Castle. Luffy, hearing the news, immediately dismisses it in the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers, refusing to believe that Shanks would do such a thing.

Meanwhile, the mysterious man wearing a kasa hat, who previously appeared drinking sake with Crocus in Chapter 631, is seen approaching Elbaf Castle. His arrival coincides with Luffy’s statement that the Roger Pirates were Shanks’ family, hinting that this man could be a former member of Gol D. Roger’s crew.

Advertisement

The One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers shift to another part of Elbaf, where Franky and Ripley, the giant biology teacher, stand before an enormous mural inside the Adam Tree. This artwork dates back to the Void Century, though its full details remain undisclosed.

At the same time, Robin translates a book given to her by Saul in the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers. The book is titled Harley Book, which chronicles two significant wars from the past and forewarns a third impending war.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.