One Piece Chapter 1136 Spoilers: Loki Headhunted By ‘Shanks’ As Elbaph Mythos Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The COurnty That Awaits The Sun.’ The cover story features Holdem, under Yamato’s forceful guidance, leading Yamato, Tama, and Speed to his secret base.

The structure’s roof resembles Who’s Who’s head. The chapter then resumes with Luffy enjoying a meal, and Jarul explaining the geography of Elbaph. He mentions that humans rarely reach the ‘Sun World’ and often mistake the ‘Underworld’ for Elbaph, fleeing in fear.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat crew partakes in the ongoing celebrations. Usopp regales the giants with tales of their adventures, such as his battle with Oars, which captivates them in the One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers, as Oars is a legendary figure among the giants.

The giants share conflicting views about the Sun God, debating whether he represents liberation, destruction, or even laughter. Jarul elaborates on Elbaph's mythology, which is called ‘Halley.’ The myths are written in an ancient tongue, and describe the Sun God Nika.

The depiction of Nika within these texts reveals details reminiscent of Luffy’s Gear 5: curly white hair, clouds around his neck, and a loincloth. In the One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers, Jarul notes that Nika appears whenever the world faces dramatic change, a fact feared by those in power.

Luffy dismisses any connection to himself but acknowledges the resemblance. Discussions then shifts to Loki, the “accursed prince” infamous for chaos since birth. He killed King Harald and unleashed destruction throughout Elbaph.

After years of havoc, Shanks subdued him six years ago. Luffy's curiosity about Shanks leads Zoro and Nami to accompany him to retrieve Loki’s chains’ key in the One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers. In the Underworld, hooded figures attempt to recruit Loki into the God’s Knights.

The figures are revealed to be Gunko, a Holy Knight, and the Shanks lookalike. Loki refuses, provoking Gunko into unleashing her powers. She uses her sleeve-like bandages to choke Loki’s wolf, and ‘Shanks’ asks if the creature’s life would make Loki change his mind.

Instead, the giant accepts his friend’s fate stoically. He vows to channel his grief into his goal of destroying the world, concluding the chapter. The One Piece Chapter 1136 spoilers end stating there would be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.