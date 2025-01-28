One Piece Chapter 1138: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter, ‘Introducing Shamrock,’ saw the Straw Hats explore Aurust Castle, long abandoned since King Harald's death. Road explained the castle’s history, detailing the devastating battle between Harald and Loki, which left over a hundred giants dead.

They discovered Harald’s portrait, learning he was a peaceful yet strong king with Ancient Giant blood, who removed his horns to reject that legacy. Road revealed Hajrudin is Harald’s illegitimate son, motivated to unite all giants. Meanwhile, Gunko defeated Loki using her arrow-based abilities, and Shamrock Figarland revealed his identity and sinister plans for Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1138 will likely focus on Shamrock contacting Mary Geoise, potentially mobilizing reinforcements, including the remaining Holy Knights or Naval officers, to secure Elbaf. The injured giants previously attacked by Gunko may regain consciousness and reveal critical information about the World Government’s infiltrators.

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami could then head to the Underworld to confront the invaders. Road's knowledge of Elbaf may aid the Straw Hats in navigating the territory as well. Fans can look forward to the chapter depicting Luffy finally meeting Shamrock.

One Piece Chapter 1138 will be out on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 2, for most international readers. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access One Piece Chapter 1138 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. The chapter will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.