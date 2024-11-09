Oshi No Ko Chapter 166: Last Chapter Of Series To See Ruby Continue Being An Idol; Release Date And More Details

The last chapter of Oshi No Ko Chapter exposed how Hikaru Kamiki not only manipulated Niino and Ryosuke but others as well to carry out crimes on his behalf. At Aqua’s funeral, Kana Arima collapsed as she expressed her deep love for him, while Ruby struggled with depression upon learning of her brother’s passing.

With the manga’s final chapter set to release next week, readers can expect a smooth conclusion without unexpected delays. Don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 166 as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot, and more details.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 166: Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 166 is scheduled for release on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 12 am JST, marking the manga’s conclusion. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, November 13, though the exact time will vary by individual location and time zone.

Fans can visit Shueisha's MANGAPlus service to read the latest chapter. The MANGAPlus platform allows readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters of any manga for free. The hard copy of Oshi No Ko Chapter 166 will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #50.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 166

Oshi No Ko Chapter 166 will likely explore Ruby Hoshino and Kana Arima’s journey back to their careers after the emotional turmoil caused by Aqua’s death. Both characters were left deeply affected, with Ruby secluding herself and Kana emotionally shattered.

However, the previous chapter hinted at their hidden strength, suggesting their return to the spotlight is imminent. Oshi No Ko Chapter 166, as the last chapter of the series, may focus on their attempts to rebuild their lives.

This likely entails Ruby resuming her idol activities and Kana finding her footing again in the entertainment industry. There is also the possibility of a time skip, revealing Ruby’s evolution as an idol and her growth as a person as she attempts to carry on Aqua's legacy.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 165, titled ‘And Then,’ began as Akane thought about the aftermath of Aqua and Hikaru’s deaths. Nino turns herself in, leading to a broader investigation that uncovers more proxy murders linked to Hikaru, though no direct evidence incriminating him is found.

Akane reveals her original intention to act as a decoy, but she believes Aqua would have never allowed her to risk herself. She laments Aqua's decision not to leave a farewell note, imagining his reasoning that it would have raised suspicions yet she feels it would have provided closure, especially for Kana.

Aqua’s funeral sees a large turnout in Oshi No Ko Chapter 165, including colleagues from Sweet Today, LoveforReal, Tokyo Blade, and The 15 Year Lie, alongside his classmates from Youtou High. During the open-casket ceremony, Kana shockingly slaps Aqua's corpse.

She states that she was fulfilling a promise before breaking down in tears, regretting never confessing her feelings. Akane pulls her away as Miyako reprimands her. Despite concerns, Gotanda and Kaburagi push for the release of The 15-Year Lie.

The movie ends up garnering critical acclaim, becoming the sixth most-watched film of the year. Meanwhile, Ruby isolates herself, devastated, but Akane believes that both Ruby and Kana possess the strength to move forward in Oshi No Ko Chapter 165, just as Aqua had foreseen.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.