Oshi No Ko Chapter 162: Will Aqua Hoshino Die? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Aqua Hoshino has finally decided to permanently put an end to Hikaru Kamiki in order to safeguard Ruby’s future, and fans saw the boy sacrifice himself in an attempt to kill his father. With both parties having tumbled off the cliff together, the results of Aqua’s bold decision are yet to be seen.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 will reveal the father-son duo’s fate and whether Aqua survives the ordeal. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more details on the chapter.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162: Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 is set to be released on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. This means international fans can expect it to be available during the day on the preceding Wednesday, October 2, with specific times differing by location.

Fans can access Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 through Shueisha's MANGAPlus, where the platform offers free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of various series. Additionally, the print version of the chapter will appear in Weekly Young Jump issue #44.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 162

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 will likely begin with Aqua and Hikaru falling into the sea as they plunge from the cliff. This could result in both of them drowning, though another possibility is that Aqua sacrifices himself to ensure Hikaru’s death, at least publicly.

However, Tsukuyomi, also known as Crow Girl, was previously seen at the beach as well. This may suggest that she could intervene, either to assist Aqua or influence the outcome in some way. If she plays a role, her identity and origins may finally be revealed in Oshi No Ko Chapter 162.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 recap

Titled ‘Future,’ Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 begins as Aqua confronts Hikaru with a knife while Hikaru watches Ruby's performance on his phone. As they face off, Tsukuyomi narrates Hikaru's obsession with killing those who could surpass Ai, having spread this destructive idea to others.

This is what eventually led to Ruby almost being killed. Hikaru dismisses Ruby's significance, claiming her future isn't eternal, but Aqua rebuts that it’s not his to decide. Hikaru provocatively asks if Aqua intends to kill him, implying that Ai’s legacy would be magnified by such an act.

He then warns Aqua that it would destroy Ruby’s career, as her brother would be labeled a murderer. Aqua thinks about his dreams and relationships but resolves to sacrifice everything for Ruby's future.

Instead of killing Hikaru directly, Aqua stabs himself in the abdomen, fabricating a story where Hikaru attacked Aqua before they both fall off a cliff. As he grabs Hikaru, he insists that the media will accept a lie over the truth. Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 ends as he pushes them both over the edge.

