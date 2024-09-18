Oshi No Ko Chapter 161: Aqua To Attempt To ‘Kill’ Hikaru; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Aqua Hoshino has begun his confrontation with Hikaru Kamiki regarding the lies he had spread in the last chapter of Oshi No Ko, revealing that Hikaru had been manipulating Niino and Ryosuke into committing murders. As he pretended to be innocent, Aqua questions if Hikaru made an attempt on Ruby's life in this manner.

As Aqua resolves to execute his initial plan for revenge against his father, fans are waiting with baited breath for Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the chapter as it hits shelves, and keep reading to get the release date, where to read, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 161: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by MANGAPlus, Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 is set for release on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be available for global fans on Tuesday, September 24, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET.

However, exact timing may vary depending on upload speed and time zone differences. To read the latest Oshi No Ko chapters, fans can visit Shueisha's MANGAPlus service.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 161

Oshi No Ko Chapter 161 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, as Aqua points a knife at his father. Aqua may attempt to kill his father, Hikaru in the chapter, however, given the story's trajectory, it is possible that someone will intervene before Aqua can carry out the act.

Akane Kurokawa, who is still at Ruby's home, may play a role in stopping Aqua. Additionally, Tsukuyomi – also known as the Crow Girl – could make an appearance, and her long-awaited significance in the plot may be revealed. Fans could learn her true purpose and connection to the ongoing conflict between Aqua and Hikaru.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 recap

Titled Eye, Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 begins Hikaru Kamiki denies any involvement in Ai's death, claiming he never directly harmed anyone. While speaking with Aqua, he insists that he viewed Nino and Ryosuke as friends and merely discussed Ai with them, not realizing their dangerous obsessions.

Hikaru claims he sought their advice when he learned his ex-girlfriend was pregnant but did not visit her or involve himself directly. He further denies having any role in Ai’s murder, stating that he only asked Ryosuke to deliver a bouquet to her, lacking the courage to do so himself.

However, Aqua exposes Hikaru’s lies in Oshi No Ko Chapter 160, accusing him of intentionally driving Nino and Ryosuke into a state of madness. He asserts that Hikaru plotted to have Ruby killed, making him worse than a murderer by manipulating others without acting directly.

Aqua begins expressing his desire to eliminate Hikaru to protect Ruby’s future, stating that their “lying eyes” are meant to convey love. Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 ends as Aqua draws a knife on Hikaru, his father.

