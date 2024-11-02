Oshi No Ko Chapter 165: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Oshi No Ko finally confirmed Aqua’s death as he drowned in the ocean, stating that his body was discovered about 20 kilometers from where it happened. With the the incident being circulated with the perpetrator as Hikaru Kamiki, Aqua’s revenge seemed to be fulfilled.

As Akane Kurokawa and the team at Ichigo Production processed the shocking news, fans now look forward to Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 to find out how the series ends. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 165: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by MANGAPlus, Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 is set for release on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be available for global fans on Wednesday, November 6, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. However, exact timing may vary depending on upload speed and time zone differences.

To read the latest chapters, fans can use Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, available on both the website and the app. A hard copy of Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #49.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 165

Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 will likely explore Kana Arima’s reaction to Aqua’s death, especially given her personal feelings for him and her anticipation of him watching her final B-Komachi performance. She had once asked him to attend her Christmas Day performance, unaware he would never be able to fulfill that promise.

With the news of his death, Kana's emotional response may be intense, especially as she comes to terms with the reality of Aqua’s absence. Oshi No Ko Chapter 165 may also depict Aqua Hoshino’s funeral, gathering those close to him in mourning. As the second to last chapter of the series, fans can expect the characters to say their farewells to Aqua.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 164 recap

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 164, titled Finale, the events following Aqua’s disappearance take place as B-Komachi finishes their concert. Kana desperately searches for Aqua, unaware of his tragic fate. Meanwhile, Aqua is drowning at sea, his body fighting instinctively as he battles regrets and fears, feeling the pain and cold overwhelm him.

In his final moments, he believes he hears B-Komachi’s music and, accepting his fate, closes his eyes with a smile. Sometime later, The 15 Year Lie premieres, and Aqua’s body is discovered over twenty kilometers from the original crime scene, mostly preserved by the cold.

News reports claim Hikaru murdered Aqua out of resentment, shocking Kana, Mem-Cho, Miyako, and Ichigo. Akane, grieving, visits the seaside to honor Aqua in Oshi No Ko Chapter 164, recalling his final request to protect Ruby.

As she thinks back on his solitary path, she is tormented by the realization that he never trusted her with his plans, even though she would have sacrificed everything to support him. Oshi No Ko Chapter 164 as Akane collapses in sorrow.

