Oshi No Ko Chapter 163: The End Of Hikaru Kamiki; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

In the previous chapter of Oshi No Ko, fans saw the dire situation that Aqua Hoshino had now found himself in, as he took the life of his father and long-time nemesis, Hikaru Kamiki. After the murderer sank into the sea, Aqua was seen beneath the waves as he lost consciousness.

With this cliffhanger ending, fans can only wonder how the next chapter’s events will turn out, especially with Aqua’s lie hanging in the balance. Don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 to find out what happens next; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 163: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 will be released on Wednesday, October 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, it will be accessible on Tuesday, October 23, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on upload speeds and different time zones.

A hard copy of the chapter will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #47. Additionally, Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 will be available online exclusively on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, accessible through its website and mobile app.

What to expect in Oshi No Ko Chapter 163?

Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 will likely begin with Aqua sinking to his death, signifying the potential end of Gorou Amamiya’s story. However, this may not be the end of Aqua Hoshino. The separation between Gorou and Aqua suggests that while Gorou might die with his regrets resolved, Aqua still has unresolved matters.

Crow Girl will likely save Aqua in Oshi No Ko Chapter 163, preventing him from dying at this moment. Aqua may wake up from a coma, having been rescued and taken to the hospital. His plan will have unfolded as expected, but the rest of the cast will criticize him for his dangerous actions.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 is titled Aqua Hoshino. The chapter begins as Aqua and Hikaru struggle underwater. Aqua grips Hikaru by the throat, while Hikaru, weakened after hitting his head on a rock, tries to fight back.

As Hikaru’s strength fades, he begins to feel the presence of the dead pulling him deeper. In his final moments, Hikaru recalls his time with Ai, believing that he only felt alive when he was with her. As he aged, this sensation dulled, and he believed he could revive it by killing Ruby.

Meanwhile, B-Komachi’s concert continues, and Tsukuyomi appears above the water. She asks Aqua if he has found his mission. Underwater, Aqua realizes that his reincarnation was not for revenge but to protect his sister, Ruby.

He recalls their past lives and comes to the conclusion that his purpose has always been tied to her. Oshi No Ko Chapter 162 ends as Aqua begins to lose consciousness, feeling relieved at the thought of dying before her this time.

