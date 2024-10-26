Oshi No Ko Chapter 164: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Crow Girl reveal a vision of an ideal world to Aqua last chapter, where he saw Sarina not only recover completely, but also leave the hospital and become a B-Komachi idol alongside Ai Hoshino.

This experience prompted Aqua to once again ruminate on his identity and choices, weighing whether he was ‘Gorou,’ or ‘Aqua.’ Tsukuyomi offered him reassurance, telling he would always be Aqua Hoshino, the 18-year-old child of Ai and Hikaru.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 164: Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 164 is set for release on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at at 12 am JST. Fans worldwide can read the chapter on Wednesday, October 30, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though exact timing may vary due to individual region and time zone.

The latest chapter are available digitally on Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, which is accessible through both their website and mobile app. The platform lets readers access the first three and the latest three chapters for free, or explore the entire series by opting for a premium membership. For a physical copy of Oshi No Ko Chapter 164, fans can turn to Weekly Young Jump 2024 #48.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 164

Oshi No Ko Chapter 164 is expected to address Aqua Hoshino's fate. With Aqua’s disappearance from the limbo-like vision, the chapter may finally reveal his current status—either confirming his survival or marking his death.

Advertisement

Depending on this outcome, the reactions of those close to Aqua, such as Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa, will likely be explored in detail, depicting their responses to his condition or absence. Ruby’s reaction is also anticipated to be a focal point, potentially warranting an entire chapter dedicated to her feelings regarding Aqua’s fate.

Her response could reveal how she processes the loss or recovery of her brother, influencing her future actions and her own trajectory. Oshi No Ko Chapter 164 may also explore how these events impact Ruby’s perspective, both personally and in her pursuit of her idol career.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 163, titled You, begins as Gorou experiences a dream-like scenario where Sarina's surgery is successful, leading to her full recovery. She regains her health, reconciles with her family, and eventually starts walking again.

Sarina then moves on from her hospital life, pursuing a normal life while maintaining contact with Gorou. Eventually, she auditions to become an idol and joins B-Komachi, performing alongside Ai. Gorou, stunned and elated, watches Sarina and Ai on stage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aqua realizes that this sequence is not reality but a dream, questioning who this vision is meant to satisfy—Aqua or Gorou. Tsukuyomi clarifies that these emotions are his alone in Oshi No Ko Chapter 163.

She reveals that Aqua Hoshino embodies both his past life as Gorou and his identity as Aqua, Ai and Hikaru’s genetic descendant. She comforts him, telling him he was just an 18-year-old boy burdened with conflicting roles.

As Aqua fades from the vision, Oshi No Ko Chapter 163 comes to an end as Tsukuyomi is seen mourning the boy over the B-Komachi keychain Sarina once gave to Gorou.

For more updates on the Hoshino twins’ fates in the Oshi No Ko manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.