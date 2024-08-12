Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The script's tensions and drama are still unfolding, and the 2.5D stage adaptation of Tokyo Blade has launched with great success. Now, with Melt Narushima's stunning performance and surprising comeback done, fans can look forward to Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7, featuring the intense rivalry between Akane and Kana.

The upcoming episode is set to explore the deep-seated issues that lie behind the two girls' tumultuous relationship as the core of their complex interactions are revealed. With the stage set for their next clash for the limelight, don't miss Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 to find out what happens next.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 will debut on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST across several Japanese networks, including TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The episode will also be available for global streaming, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

International viewers can catch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other regional services. HIDIVE will oversee the international streaming, while Medialink will manage distribution in the Asia-Pacific region through the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 will be titled Sun. The episode’s focus will be on the upcoming stage battle between Sayahime and Tsurugi, paralleling the rivalry between Akane and Kana. The episode will feature a clash of ideologies between the two, both on and off the stage.

Akane will openly challenge Kana to compete with her, testing Kana's ability to overcome her insecurities and fully embrace her talent. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 will also explore the history between the duo, particularly Akane's childhood admiration for Kana and the impact it had on her pursuit of acting.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 6, titled Growth, sees the Tokyo Blade stageplay commence. Act 1 depicts Blade's (Himekawa) formation of his group after defeating Tsurugi (Kana) and Kizami (Melt), culminating in the reunion of the Shinjuku Cluster.

Act 2 shifts focus to a battle between the Shinjuku and Shibuya Clusters, highlighting a duel between Kizami and Monme (Sakuya). Sakuya’s superior acting initially overshadows Melt, who struggles to match his intensity.

A flashback reveals Kaburagi’s reasoning for including Melt, believing that Melt's frantic efforts, despite his poor performance in ‘Sweet Today,’ would resonate with Raida. Melt’s past reveals a life of effortless popularity that led to his complacency in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 6.

However, in the present, Melt takes Aqua's advice to use the audience's low expectations to his advantage, focusing on improving his stamina and action sequences. During the intense stage battle, Melt surprises everyone with a stunning action stunt, impressing the audience and earning their applause.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 6 then shifts the perception of Melt's performance, even earning approval from Sakuya. A flashback shows Melt’s struggles to connect with his character, Kizami, but his emotional breakthrough during rehearsals helps him deliver a powerful performance.

Although Kizami loses the fight, Melt’s acting wins over the audience, marking a significant growth in his character and earning praise from his peers.

