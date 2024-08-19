Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Tokyo Blade Stage Play continues, and the actors were notably impressed by Kana Arima's acting abilities in the last episode. Fans saw Akane Kurokawa finally get the opportunity to perform alongside Kana Arima as well.

With more excitement from the Tokyo Blade Stage Play to arrive in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8, fans can look forward to the episode’s release this week. Keep reading to find out more about the release date, as well as where to watch the episode and the expected plot.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other networks across Japan. The series maintains a simultaneous global release schedule based on its Japanese airing time.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other local platforms. HIDIVE will oversee international streaming, while Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8

As per the anime’s official site and the episode preview, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 will be titled Trigger. Aqua and Akane will work together to push Kana to deliver her best performance in this episode, and it will likely feature scenes where Aqua and Kana share the stage, with Aqua seizing the opportunity to display the results of his extra rehearsals.

Kana, who chose to become a more adaptable actor to survive in the entertainment industry, may struggle as Aqua encourages her to push beyond her usual supportive style. Additionally, Aqua, who experiences panic attacks when he finds enjoyment in acting, will likely employ a unique method to cope with his challenges during the performance in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7, titled Sun, sees the Tokyo Blade stage play continue, beginning with Blade (Himekawa) and Tsurugi (Kana) confronting Monme (Sakuya) after his victory over Kizami (Melt).

A brief technical glitch occurs during Sakuya's dialogue, but Kana swiftly ad-libs, earning Sakuya's respect for her quick thinking. The play then introduced Aqua and Akane's characters. Akane's performance, particularly in a scene revised in the script, is highly praised by Abiko for her portrayal of emotional depth.

The next act introduces a clash between the Shinjuku and Shibuya factions, with Aqua facing Himekawa and Kana confronting Akane. Kana internally critiques Akane's powerful stage presence and questions why Akane dislikes her. Akane, determined not to lose, recalls that Kana's acting inspired her to pursue theater.

A flashback in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 reveals Akane's admiration for Kana during childhood and her disappointment in Kana's indifferent attitude toward acting. This realization led Akane to study human psychology in an attempt to understand Kana's mindset.

At present, Akane concludes that Kana's attitude stems from a desire for validation and a fear of inadequacy. Akane rejects Kana's supportive acting style, favoring a more assertive approach. On stage, Akane's performance captivates the audience, and Kana acknowledges the challenge presented.

Although Kana initially hesitates, she decides to support Akane's performance, recognizing it benefits the play overall. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 concludes with Aqua and Akane agreeing to help Kana reach her full potential on stage.

