Re:ZERO Season 3 Unveils New Visual Ahead Of October Premiere; See HERE

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Re:ZERO Season 3.

The official staff for Re:ZERO Season 3 released a key visual for the upcoming series on the official X (formerly Twitter) account and website. In the visual, we see Subaru Natsuki and Emilia embracing each other in a field of flowers. We also see three other characters from the series in the background.

The visual also included details about the upcoming 90-minute episode. Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 1 is set to premiere in October 2024, before being theatrically released in Japan on August 30, 2024. Re:ZERO Season 3 is the sequel to the previous season, which was released in two parts.

Besides the main characters, Beatrice, Otto Suwen, and Fredericka’s younger brother, Garfiel Tinsel, are seen in the background. The trio seems to be starting at the beautiful landscape. The visual has a text that, when translated into English, says, ‘Stand up against the worst disaster no matter how many times’.

The visual comes after the premiere was leaked, in one of the biggest scandals the anime industry has seen in recent years. The episode was of low quality, with watermarks and timestamps on them. Crunchyroll, in their statement, revealed they have begun an internal investigation and will be working on getting the leaks removed.

Re:ZERO Season 3 will adapt the fifth arc of the light novel, titled The Stars That Engrave History. The series is based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin'ichirō Ōtsuka. It started as a web novel before getting a manga adaptation in 2014. The anime adaptation of the first two seasons of Re:ZERO was directed by Mashahru Watanabe, who returns as the series composer.

Advertisement

White Fox Studios will be producing the series, with Haruka Sagawa responsible for the animation and character design. Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing music, while Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Koehi Amasaki, Satomi Arai, Yuichi Makamura, and Nobuhiko Okamoto reprise their roles as voice actors.

In Re:ZERO Season 3, we will get to see Subaru and his party set off for Priestella after being invited by Anastasia. Several reunions await them, but there is something sinister behind the innocent smiles. Once again, will we get to see Subaru save Emilia, or will fate be different this time around? Stay tuned for updates on Re:ZERO Season 3!

ALSO READ: Anime Leaks: What All Has Been Targeted By Leakers So Far?