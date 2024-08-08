Re:ZERO Season 3 Episode 1 Leaked: What Went Wrong? Explained

In the world of anime, plot and cast leaks are common, but this week, entire episodes of several major shows were leaked. The first episode of Re:Zero Season 3 was leaked along with other shows like Terminator Zero, Dandadan, and Rama ½ also being affected. This is one of the larger leaks the anime industry has experienced in recent times.

News of the leaks first broke on X (formerly known as Twitter) with links to public forum sites like 5chan and BitTorrent making the rounds. The leaked episodes are of low quality with watermarks and timestamps on them, but until the official episodes are released, it is difficult to confirm whether they are legitimate production episodes.

The leaks initially started with the opening and ending of animes then snowballed into entire episodes being available. As of now, all the episodes for Terminator Zero have been leaked. The anime series was scheduled for release on August 29, 2024, on Netflix. Other Netflix animes like Dandadan and Ranma ½ have had at least 4 of their episodes leaked.

Along with these animes, the full Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain also suffered the same fate. The popular Rannma ½ was scheduled for premiere at Anime NYC 2024 before releasing on October 5th, 2024, worldwide. Dandadan’s first three episodes were set to premiere in September this year.

Advertisement

Re:Zero Season 3 is the only Crunchyroll project that has been affected by the leaks so far. The series is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin'ichirō Ōtsuka. The story follows the life of Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori who is suddenly teleported to another world. Re:Zero Season 3 was announced at last year’s AnimeJapan. The series is being animated by White Fox and directed by Masahiro Shinohara. A 90-minute special, titled Gekijō-gata Akui was set to premiere in October 2024.

While some fans may feel excited over getting early access to the shows, it's often the creators and studios who face the consequences. Considering how Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain was yet to be released to International audiences, the studio will suffer greatly now that the film has been leaked online.

The even sadder fact is that the entire season of Terminator Zero has been leaked. There has been no official comment from any of the studios regarding the leaks as of writing. Stephane Sheh, a popular voice actor took to X to request fans to not watch the leaks. We kindly encourage our readers to support the creators by waiting for the official release of the episodes. Until then stay tuned for updates on the world of anime!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Authors Celebrated My Hero Academia's Ending; Eiichiro Oda, Ken Wakui & More Explored