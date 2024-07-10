Why Did Crunchyroll Remove User Comments From Their Site? Find Out

The biggest anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, has removed the option to comment on its website. Existing comments were also deleted from episodes/films and their published articles. In the Support & Customer Service section of the site, Crunchyroll released a statement on why comments were disabled.

"At Crunchyroll, we prioritize creating a safe and respectful community environment. To maintain this standard, we are removing all existing user-generated content, including comments, across all our platforms and experiences.

The user ratings system will, however, remain allowing you to express your opinions through star ratings." Apart from this, there has been no official statement on the new feature.

Crunchyroll Review Bombed

This comes in the wake of some recent episodes on Crunchyroll getting review-bombed by user accounts. Fans took to the official subreddit of Crunchyroll to discuss the new feature, with many being upset over the same. Some of them called for better moderation, than removing the feature altogether.

Do note that the comment section has not been disabled for Crunchyroll’s social media platforms. However, users were unhappy as many of them used the comment section to read and discuss on the streaming site.

The new Summer 2024 anime, Twilight Out of Focus was recently review-bombed, however, there is no confirmation whether the comments on the episode were related to the new feature being introduced. My Deer Friend Nokotan was another series that was targeted by hateful comments. Users blamed AI for the poor subtitling of the series.

Advertisement

Similar Issues on Streaming Platforms

Similar to this, another streaming platform, Youtube had removed the dislike view count back in November 2021, in an effort to create an inclusive and respectful environment. Youtube also disables comments, if the channel or its video’s audience is set as ‘made for kids’.

Popular live-streaming site, Twitch has occasionally disabled chat features during live streams to prevent harassment and toxic behavior. Perhaps Crunchyroll decided to follow suit.

Crunchyroll has over 120 million registered users worldwide. Founded in 2006 by a group of California University Students, the platform has more than 13 million paid subscribers. The website grew in popularity after a deal with TV Tokyo to host episodes of Naruto Shippuden in 2008.

Apart from anime, Crunchyroll had its manga website which shut down in November 2023. Today Crunchyroll offers more than 1000 anime shows, and over 200 East Asian dramas in multiple languages.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Hear From The Winners Of Anime's Biggest Night Of The Year Ft. Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer And More