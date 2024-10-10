RuriDragon Chapter 23: Ruri To Stop A Typhoon; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

After weeks of preparations, Ruri’s school has its cultural and sports festival in danger of being canceled due to the typhoon heading their way. Their only hope appears to be Ruri’s lightning call dragon trait, which is said to be, in extension, a weather control ability.

As the teenage demi-human gears up to battle a storm, fans can look forward to RuriDragon Chapter 23 revealing more about her ‘Ryu’ powers. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, what to expect next, and a recap of the last chapter.

RuriDragon Chapter 23: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 23 will be released on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 47. This translates to Sunday, October 20, around 3 pm GMT /11 am ET / 8 am PT. Please keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on your location and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 23 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media’s official website, the MANGAPlus app and website. MangaPlus offers free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, but a subscription is needed for the full library.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 23?

RuriDragon Chapter 23 will likely see Ruri and Mr. Takemoto proceed with obtaining the school administration’s approval to stop the storm. The chapter may see Ruri beginning the process of weather manipulation.

However, given Takemoto’s warning, the strain of using this trait may put considerable pressure on Ruri’s body. Therefore, RuriDragon Chapter 23 may include some preparations to address any adverse effects. It is also possible that another unexpected dragon trait manifests itself during the attempt, complicating Ruri’s efforts to successfully stop the storm.

Advertisement

RuriDragon Chapter 22 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 22, titled A Direct Hit, opens with Ruri’s mother bandaging the stubs of her broken horns as the two discuss the nature of her horns. She tells her not to keep it on too long, as it could make them regrow in a crooked manner.

At school, Ruri’s classmates are surprised to see her broken horns, but she reassures them they will regrow. Later, Maeda and Nakamura inform Ruri about an approaching storm set to hit their area on the day of the sports festival.

Ryuzaki suggests canceling the event, disappointing everyone in RuriDragon Chapter 22. Miashina wonders if Ruri’s dragon powers could control the storm. They call Ruri’s mother, who explains that while Ruri’s father could easily do so, he’s restricted by an ancient agreement.

She then encourages Ruri to try, given her own weather-related trait. When Ruri asks if she would be allowed to do so, Ruri’s mother states that Ruri was human, so it should be fine, though they could ask someone else about the specifics.

Advertisement

It is then revealed that Mr. Takemoto has been sent to secretly monitor Ruri. He explains to them that while it is allowed for Ruri to take on this task with some supervision, it came with a number of potential risks. This is why he did not wish to encourage it.

Ruri insists, saying she wished to use her dragon abilities for good, and RuriDragon Chapter 22 ends Takemoto relents to her resolve and decides to take initiative in asking the school administration about the matter.

For more updates from the RuriDragon manga, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.