365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The anime adaptation of Tamiki Wakaki’s 365 Days To The Wedding has finally begun, introducing the amusingly complex relationship between coworkers Takuya Ohara and Rika Honjoji. The two strangers, in order to safeguard their current way of life, opted to begin a fake marriage in the last episode.

As they attempt to prevent being reassigned to the company’s Anchorage branch, the two must continue the façade of a happily married couple while hiding it from their rather inquisitive co-workers. Don’t miss 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2 as their play continues; get the release date and more details here.

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2 is set to air on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on AT-X and BS11, with several streaming options available, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and Hulu.

Following its broadcast, 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international viewers. Fans can also catch the episode on Aniplus Asia, Laftel, and other streaming services.

Expected plot in 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2

As per the anime’s website, 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2 will be titled either ‘What Is Marriage?’ or ‘What Does It Mean To Get Married?’ depending on the translation. The episode will see Takuya’s resolve regarding the fake marriage face complications.

The episode will see the office worker receive an anonymous call threatening to expose the truth, shaking him and Rika. As Takuya and Rika suspect someone in the office might know their secret, their colleague Gonda will unexpectedly visits Takuya’s home.

This will raise make them wonder if Gonda is the blackmailer. Later, two other coworkers, Komiya and Itsuki, will also arrive at his house. When questioned about marriage in 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2, Takuya will openly wonder if it is as significant as people make it out to be.

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1 recap

365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1, titled Why Don't We Get Married?, introduced Takuya Ohara and Rika Honjoji, coworkers at JTC, a travel agency in Tokyo. Both introverts, Takuya struggles with overthinking before speaking, and Rika's habit of staring at others often leaves them feeling uneasy.

Although they do not stand out at work, they enjoy fulfilling lives outside the office—Takuya has a cat named Kama, and Rika is fascinated with maps. However, their peaceful routines are disrupted when JTC announces plans to open a new branch in Alaska.

Unmarried employees, like Takuya and Rika, are now at risk of being transferred. In an attempt to avoid this fate in 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 1, Rika proposes to Takuya that they fake a marriage to stay in Tokyo. After some hesitation, Takuya agrees.

As they begin their fake marriage, Rika takes responsibility for the plan. Despite some initial awkwardness, Takuya becomes more committed, and Rika subtly hints at the possibility of real feelings developing between them.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the 365 Days To The Wedding anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

