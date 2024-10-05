Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Spirit Chronicles is back with Season 2, as Rio continues his journey through a fantasy world. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the anime is based on the light novel series created by author Yuri Kitayama and illustrator Riv.

Don’t miss Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1 as it releases, and keep reading to find out when the episode drops, the expected plot, and more details.

Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1 is set to premiere on October 8, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels. Japanese viewers will also have access to the episode through streaming platforms like ABEMA and U-Next.

Following its TV broadcast in Japan, international fans can watch Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1 on Crunchyroll in various regions, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. As of now, it remains unclear whether platforms like Netflix or Prime Video will stream the episode.

Expected plot of Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1

As per the anime’s official website, Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1 will either be titled ‘You, Who I Could Meet In This World’ or ‘I met You In This World,’ depending on the translation. the episode will pick up directly after Rio rescues Celia from her wedding.

Rio will witness six pillars of light, which lead him to the summoning of Japanese entities, including Ayase Miharu, his childhood friend from his previous life as Haruto. After saving Miharu and her companions, Rio will offer them shelter alongside Celia.

That night, Rio will discuss the ‘Legend of the Six Wise Gods,’ setting up a new adventure on his journey in Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Episode 1. As various destinies converge, the story will continue with new mysteries and revelations.

Spirit Chronicles Season 1 recap

Spirit Chronicles Season 1 followed the journey of Rio, an orphaned boy living in a fantasy world. Upon awakening memories of his past life as Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese young man, Rio embarks on a quest to avenge his mother’s death.

In the process, he rescues Princess Flora but is wrongly accused of being involved in her kidnapping. Despite being tortured, he is later cleared of all charges and invited to the Royal Academy. However, due to his peasant origins, Rio faces hostility from his peers.

After a military exercise goes wrong, he is falsely accused of an assassination attempt and flees the kingdom. During his travels, Rio meets Latifa, a young beastkin assassin, and frees her from mind control in Spirit Chronicles Season 1.

He also encounters the beastkin of the Forest of Spirits, where he learns about the true nature of his powers. Over time, Rio discovers the truth about his parents' origins and swears to avenge his mother. In the season finale, Rio returns to the Beltrum Kingdom to rescue Celia, his mentor, from a forced marriage.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.