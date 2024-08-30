Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 Spoilers Out: Shin And Heisuke Turn Themselves Over To The JAA; Discover More Here

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers have recently been leaked, and they hint at the beginning of the next arc of the manga. The arc is set to star Shin and Heisuke as they venture into an underground prison upon Nagumo and Kindaka’s advice.

Here’s everything we know about the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers, so keep reading to get a glimpse into the upcoming chapter and find out why the boys have turned themselves in.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers that are out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Clue’ or ‘Idea’ depending on the translation [心当たり]. The chapter begins with on a basketball court, where Kindaka is seen standing in the center.

Suddenly, Shin Asakura attempts to strike him from behind with a kick aimed at the back of his neck. Kindaka swiftly ducks and counters Shin's attack, blocking his strikes with ease. As they engage in close combat, Shin manages to land a hit, but Kindaka seemingly dodges at the last moment.

However, Kindaka's left shoelace unexpectedly comes undone, catching him off guard. Meanwhile, Heisuke Mashimo is positioned on a rooftop close by, taking aim at Kindaka with his sniper rifle. Heisuke seems to be waiting for a signal from Shin in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

Sensing danger, Kindaka leaps into the air and quickly kicks his left shoe off just before landing a kick on Shin. This move surprises Heisuke, who only sees Shin lying on the court through his scope. Kindaka then appears behind Heisuke in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

With both boys subdued, they lie on the court in exhaustion as Kindaka warns them not to underestimate his abilities. The boys groan in frustration, while Kindaka wonders at how far the two had gotten in such a short period, questioning how they managed to get so close to him without detection.

Impressed with their talents, Kindaka suspects that Sakamoto must have been training them. Kindaka then tells the two that their skills were good but also points out that they are already at their physical limits in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

This seems to annoy Shin, though Kindaka explains that while they have made the most of their raw talents, it is still not enough to match fighters like himself, Sakamoto, or the elite members of the Order. He emphasizes that physical strength alone won't suffice in their line of work.

Kindaka suggests that Shin focus on honing his psychic abilities, including mind-reading, predicting the future, and even rewriting an opponent's thoughts. When asked about making use of these abilities, Shin says he’s never been able to master his abilities in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

He wishes for a senior or someone who could guide him, and Kindaka assures him by telling him there is someone who can help. At that moment, Yoichi Nagumo appears from behind them, seemingly having the same person in mind.

Nagumo tells them of people within assassin society who also have psychic powers, though they aren’t assassins themselves. Nagumo refers to them as ‘fortune tellers’ that are employed by the JAA in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

This statement is met by immediate suspicion from Shin and Heisuke. Kindaka says that they were not ordinary fortune tellers, and the one they were referring to has a reputation for a 100% success rate in their predictions.

This individual is a valuable asset to assassins since 80% of crucial decisions in their field rely on accurate fortune-telling. Nagumo further explains in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers that in the past, an assassination group attempted to eliminate this fortune teller.

However, all its members died from food poisoning caused by bad oysters the day before they could carry out their mission. The fortune teller's predictions made them seem untouchable, even on the front lines. Kindaka adds that the existence of this fortune teller is a well-guarded secret among assassins.

Shin believes that he would be able to master his powers if he met this person, and asked where they were. The scene then shifts to the Assassins' Support Center, where Shin and Heisuke are seated before the clerk in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers.

They immediately turn themselves in, admitting to being involved in the incident with Sakamoto at the museum. This leads to the two being arrested, and the next scene depicts them before a judge while they are handcuffed together.

The authorities charge them with aiding and abetting several incidents caused by Taro Sakamoto and sentence them to be sent to the Assassins' Prison. At the visiting room, Lu Shaotang arrives in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers, visibly angry that the boys are tarnishing the reputation of the Sakamoto store.

Shin explains that their decision to go to prison has a specific purpose, just as the chapter shifts to a flashback. On the basketball court, Nagumo tells Shin and Heisuke more about the fortune teller's current situation, explaining that the fortune teller has been imprisoned.

This was due to that fact that he failed to make accurate predictions about the recent events related to Slur in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers. The prison, meant for those who violate the rules of the JAA, holds the fortune teller on suspicion of deliberately giving false predictions.

They were also accused of conspiring with X. The prison itself, called “Assassin’s Prison,” is located deep underground within Okutabijō Castle. It is divided into three levels, each housing more dangerous and vicious assassins the lower one goes.

Due to the inadequate security measures in place, it was quite common for prisoners to die on the first day if they weren’t skilled assassins. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers describe the prison as a place with no records of anyone surviving their sentence and making it out alive.

Despite the high risk that the two would be killed, Shin sees this as a unique opportunity to train outside of regular methods and develop new skills. In the present, Heisuke, who has tears in his eyes, and Shin are lead into the prison by a guard.

Shin is determined to meet the fortune teller, while in the outside world, Nagumo wonders what he should tell Sakamoto. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoilers end with Kindaka telling him to keep the mission to the prison a secret from the protagonist.

For more spoilers and updates on Shin and Heisuke’s adventures within the Assassin’s Prison in the Sakamoto Days manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.