Sakamoto Days Chapter 198: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days continued with Shin attempting to convince Sakamoto to accompany him on his mission. However, Sakamoto refused. Just then, Shin overheard a man think about Ando and the JAA. He immediately got away from Sakamoto by making use of the vendors nearby.

He then boarded the ship Ando was on and witnessed Ando shoot someone. When discovered, Ando feigned ignorance over Shin’s identity and ordered for Shin to be thrown overboard. Simultaneously, Sakamoto, pursued by the vendors, drove off a bridge after noticing Shin.

He saved Shin with the car before crashing into the ship, and the chapter ended with Sakamoto declaring his intent to kill Ando. Sakamoto Days Chapter 198 will likely continue this flashback arc, depicting Sakamoto and Shin's pursuit of Ando.

This will likely involve a confrontation, potentially a fight, between their group and Ando's men. Given Sakamoto’s abilities and Shin’s help, it is likely Ando will be overpowered. This could lead to a conversation between Shin and Ando, likely addressing their unresolved issues.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 198 will be out on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, January 25, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

To dive into the latest chapter, Sakamoto Days Chapter 198 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 9.

