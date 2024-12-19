Sakamoto Days Chapter 195: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Sakamoto Days left fans on an exciting cliffhanger after Shin used his ESP abilities to take down Tenkyu. Fans were shocked to see the titular character, Sakamoto, suddenly appear within the JAA Jail’s lowest level.

Don’t miss the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 to find out how he and Torrez ended up in the prison, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 will be released in Japan on Monday, December 23, 2024, at midnight JST. International readers can expect it on December 22, with release times around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET, though this may vary by location.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 can be read on Viz Media’s website, MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Free access is available on Viz Media and MANGAPlus, while a subscription is required for Shonen Jump+. It will also appear in the special combined issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue #4 and #5.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 195

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 will likely see Sakamoto preventing Shin from killing Tenkyu and securing the latter to prevent further chaos. A pivotal discussion between Sakamoto and Shin is expected, with Sakamoto addressing Shin’s choices and emotions, possibly expressing disappointment but also offering guidance.

Shin’s resignation from the store may be challenged by Sakamoto’s perspective. Furthermore, Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 may use a brief flashback to reveal how Sakamoto and Torrez entered the JAA Jail, giving fans some context to the current situation.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 194 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 194, titled Tachypsychia, begins as Shin struggles to fight Tenkyu, whose long-range attacks keep Shin at bay. Tenkyu’s reliance on his left eye causes nausea, but he continues pressing Shin, injuring him further.

Shin then uses his ESP to override his own brain, enabling unlimited self-control to evade attacks and fight back. Activating his mind’s full capacity, Shin slows time, deflects Tenkyu’s arrow, and prepares to kill him. However, Sakamoto arrives at the last moment, grabbing Shin’s arm, shocking Shin in Sakamoto Days Chapter 194.

For more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.