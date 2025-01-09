Sakamoto Days Chapter 197: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
As the flashback to Shin and Sakamoto’s first encounter continues, fans shouldn’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 197 to find out more details about the duo. Get the release date and more here.
The last chapter of Sakamoto Days uncovered Shin's past, revealing details about his escape and his four-year search for someone. While captured by a group of assassins, Shin used his ESP to target Sakamoto. However, he then fainted after reading his thoughts as it depicted Shin’s death.
Meanwhile, Sakamoto is working undercover and is tasked with eliminating a JAA traitor, Tasuku Ando. Shin’s sabotage of Sakamoto’s mission causes some tension, but he later realizes they share a common target. Shin decides to follow Sakamoto, believing he might find Ando with him.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 197 will likely feature Shin trying to convince Sakamoto to allow him to help find Tasuku Ando, using his ESP as justification. Shin may conceal his personal reasons for seeking Ando, fearing a potential conflict with Sakamoto’s mission.
Sakamoto will likely suspect a deeper connection between Shin and Ando but refrain from probing further. Their pursuit of Ando could lead to new challenges, as more about Shin’s past is revealed to Sakamoto.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 197 will be released in Japan on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on January 19, 2025 for most international readers, though the exact release times will vary.
Fans looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 197 can access it online through Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter can also be found in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 8.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.