Sakamoto Days Chapter 196: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days began a flashback into Shin and Sakamoto’s past, depicting the circumstance behind their first meeting. Now, fans are looking forward to finding out how the 13-year-old Shin managed to get the 19-year-old Sakamoto's help.

With the Sakamoto Days Chapter 196 set to reveal more about the circumstances that shaped Shin's path, don’t miss the chapter as it releases. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 196: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 196 will be out on Saturday, January 4, 2024, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Friday, January 3, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 196 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also has the rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Combined Issue 6/7.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 196

Sakamoto Days Chapter 196 will likely continue the flashback, revealing more about Shin’s troubled past and his first meeting with Sakamoto. This backstory may explore the circumstances that led Shin to seek Sakamoto’s help and reveal Sakamoto’s reasons for believing in him.

The chapter could also recount how Shin joined the Sakamoto Store. Fans can expect some emotional revelations about Shin’s identity from Sakamoto’s perspective, with Sakamoto Days Chapter 196 likely returning to the present as the flashback concludes.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 195, titled I Knew, begins with Torrez meeting Atari and Heisuke 30 minutes earlier, following orders from Mr. Oki to protect the fortune teller from abduction. In the present, Torrez subdues Heisuke and captures Atari.

Heisuke protests, but Torrez dismisses his objections, claiming choices are limited in life. Sakamoto bursts through the ceiling, freeing Atari and explaining he tracked Shin via a GPS signal from his name tag.

After delegating Torrez to Heisuke, Sakamoto stops Shin from killing Tenkyu. Sakamoto reassures Shin, recalling their first meeting in a flashback where a young Shin asked for help in Sakamoto Days Chapter 195.

