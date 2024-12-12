Sakamoto Days Chapter 194: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days continued the battle between Tenkyu and Shin, where the two fighters learned more about one another’s individual capabilities. Fans also saw Shin get gravely injured during the fight, as Tenkyu’s arrow pierced his shoulder.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 194 to find out how their clash ends, and keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 194: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 194 will be released on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 12 AM JST. However, fans worldwide will likely be able to read it on Sunday, December 15, around 3 PM GMT / 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Please note that the exact timing may vary depending on your time zone.

The latest chapters are available on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access to the series, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus also releases new chapters. Additionally, readers can find Sakamoto Days Chapter 194 in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 3.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 194

Sakamoto Days Chapter 194 will likely push the battle between Tenkyu and Shin to a critical point as Shin struggles with his injuries. With Tenkyu demonstrating his superior range and adaptability, Shin may have to innovate or rely on unexpected resources to survive.

The appearance of Torrez on B2 hints at his potential intervention as well, possibly halting the fight or saving Shin due to a previously established deal with Atari or Heisuke. This deal could be revealed through a flashback in Sakamoto Days Chapter 194.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 193 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 193, titled Tenkyu vs. Shin, begins as Shin realizes his ESP works only once per person, limiting his ability against Tenkyu. Tenkyu also switches tactics, using his bow as a pendulum to attack. Shin dodges, but smoke from broken pipes obscures visibility.

Tenkyu briefly gains the upper hand by exploiting Shin's inability to predict random rubble attacks. Shin is struck in the knee, heavily bleeding, as Tenkyu deduces Shin’s weakness. Overwriting his own thoughts with ESP, Shin narrowly avoids further injury.

Tenkyu then retreats past Shin’s ESP range, and removes his eyepatch in Sakamoto Days Chapter 193. This enhances his sight greatly, and shoots an arrow that pierces Shin’s shoulder, revealing his superior range.

