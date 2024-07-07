Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot, And More

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a popular action role-playing simulation game that recently got an anime adaptation. The manga adaptation of the series titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami by Jiji and Pinch was serialized in November 2021.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin premiered on TV Tokyo on July 6, 2024. Episode 2 will focus on the Hinoe island and how Sakuna begins her journey to make the land fertile, while also fighting the demons.

In the series, we will also get to see Sakuna’s journey to become the true Goddess of Fertility. Here’s everything else you need to know about Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 will premiere at 11:00 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time) on July 13, 2024. The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 will be released.

7:00 AM (PT) - July 13, 2024

10:00 AM (ET) - July 13, 2024

4:00 PM (CET) - July 13, 2024

Where to Watch Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2?

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 will be broadcast on Toky MX, BS11, TV Tokyo, and other networks in Japan. For International viewers, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Medialink has licensed the series in South and Southeast Asia for streaming on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 1 recap

In Episode 1 we saw Sakuna standing in a rice field, thinking about her parents, only to realize she was dreaming about them in a drunken state. We also see Sakuna kicking some humans off the Bridge of Heaven, a link between the realms of Humans and Gods.

Head Goddess, Lady Kamuhitsuki then banishes her to Hinoe Island as during a mishap all of Sakuna’s rice is burnt up. She along with Tama and the humans who crossed the bridge must face all the challenges on Hinoe before Lady Kamuhitsuki can send the humans back home.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 plot

No official synopsis is out for Episode 2 as of now. We will get to see Sakuna and the humans finally reach Hinoe. It will be interesting to see how the Goddess manages to cultivate rice while also trying to get the island rid of demons.

The series is being produced by P.A. Works and directed by Masayuki Yoshihara. Jukki Hanada is responsible for the scripts while Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Episode 2 will premiere on July 13, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll.

