Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Saki, Makoto, and Ryuji have returned from their trip to the aquarium, and as Saki begins to doubt her feelings for Makoto, fans can only wonder what the next episode has in store for the trio. Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5 is just around the corner, so don’t miss the episode. Keep reading to get the release date, where to stream the expected plot, and more.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

According to the official series website, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5 will debut on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on August 1, 2024, for most fans, though exact release times will differ by region and time zone.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5 will air in Japan on local networks such as Fuji TV, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and Sendai Broadcasting. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll after its Japanese broadcast, in the original Japanese dub as well as in English, French, Latin American, Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

Expected plot in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5; viewers can expect tensions in the central love triangle to skyrocket. Saki will likely distance herself from Makoto and Ryuji, believing she's burdening them. She may confess that she doesn't genuinely like Makoto, causing Ryuji to confront her about her true feelings.

This confrontation should help Ryuji and Saki grow closer in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 5, bonding over their mutual affection for Makoto, eventually leading to the restoration of balance in their relationship friend group.

Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 4 recap

Titled I Realized Something, Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 4 sees Ryuji begin to acknowledge his growing feelings for Makoto. The episode sees Makoto and Saki attending the Founding Party, followed by a scene at school where Makoto arrives dressed as a girl.

Surprisingly, the girl who accompanied him to the dance is not upset and expresses her preference for Makoto in his female attire. Ryuji, feeling jealous of Saki, instinctively makes a move on Makoto. The following day, he and Saki discuss Makoto's rising popularity among their classmates.

During a school break, Ryuji's feelings deepen as they spend time together at an aquarium. They leave the aquarium hurriedly when people from Makoto's neighborhood appear, causing Ryuji to hold Makoto's hand, further embarrassing him in Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 4.

At the end of the day, Makoto gifts Ryuji and Saki souvenirs from the aquarium as a token of appreciation. On the crowded train ride home, Saki and Makoto bump into each other, which catches Ryuji's interest. The trio plans to meet at Ryuji's house the next weekend while his parents are away.

Ryuji's sister, aware of his feelings for Makoto, prepares for their visit. That night, Makoto depends on Ryuji for comfort due to his fear of ghosts, while Ryuji realizes Saki's crush on Makoto. Senpai Is An Otokonoko Episode 4 concludes with a glimpse into Saki's family life as she deals with her feelings for Makoto.

For more updates on the Senpai Is An Otokonoko anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

