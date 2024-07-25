Senpai Is an Otokonoko Ending Explained: Do Saki and Makoto End up Dating?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Senpai Is an Otokonoko manga

In the finale of the series, Saki once again confesses her feelings for Makoto using the school’s intercom system, causing chaos. Senpai Is an Otokonoko was serialized through Line Manga from 2019 to 2021. The story follows a love triangle between Makoto Hanaoka, Saki Aoi, and Ryuji Taiga. An anime adaptation is being produced by Project No. 9.

The anime series is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi, with the script written by Yoriko Tomita. Shōto Shinkai is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music. Crunchyroll has licensed the series outside of Asia, with Episode 1 premiering on July 5, 2024. Here’s a look at everything that happened in the finale.

Does Makoto admit to liking Saki?

In the finale of the manga, the three main characters, Saki Aoi, Makoto Hanaoka, and Ryuji Taiga, meet up in the middle of the night to see the stars in the sky. Aoi, who is moving to a new school, soon decides to spend the last night at her grandmother’s house with Makoto and Ryuji. However, due to the clouds, they are unable to see any stars.

The next day at school, Saki again confesses to Makoto that she likes him after taking some time to think about her feelings. The only problem is, the entire school ends up hearing her. Luckily, her friends, including Ryuji, prevent the teachers from barging into the room where Saki is using the intercom system.

Later, Saki meets up with Makoto and asks if he wants to date, to which Makoto accepts her proposal. Although the manga does not show them as an actual couple, it is implied that they started going out. This is evident, as Saki plans to visit her grandmother every weekend, allowing her to still hang out with Makoto and Ryuji.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko: The Encounter

Pom had considered stretching the manga further but decided to end on a high point instead. A prequel to the series, titled Senpai Is an Otokonoko: The Encounter, was released through Line Manga starting December 21, 2023. The original manga series was well-received by critics and was the third-placed winner of the 2021 Next Manga Award. Stay tuned for more details about the manga!

