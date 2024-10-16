Spy X Family Chapter 107: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans witnessed the Desmond family sharing a rare lunch together in the last chapter of Spy X Family. Despite the silence that enveloped the table, Donovan felt that this gathering was meaningful and valuable, which Damian also echoed, understanding the importance of family connection even in quiet moments.

The upcoming Spy X Family Chapter 107 is expected to return to the Forger Family, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more details.

Spy X Family Chapter 107: Release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 107 is set to be released on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This means that most readers along the world will be able to gain access to the chapter on Sunday, October 27, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Spy X Family Chapter 107 through Shueisha’s official service platforms, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, the chapter will be available on the official website of Viz Media.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 107

Spy X Family Chapter 107 is expected to return to the Forger family's storyline. With recent chapters focusing on supporting characters like Franky and the Desmond family, the chapter may finally bring the plot back to Anya, Loid, and Yor.

This shift may explore the aftermath of Anya revealing her mind-reading ability to Damian, a moment that he did not take seriously. However, the potential for a closer relationship between Damian and Anya could arise from this event, possibly influencing Twilight's mission in Spy X Family Chapter 106.

Spy X Family Chapter 106 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 106 sees Damian return to his family estate for the first time since starting at Eden Academy. His butler, Jeeves, notices that the manor's staff, including Mary Jane, are unusually tense.

Inside the house, Damian knocks on Demetrius's door, seeking help with his homework, but Demetrius refuses without opening the door, suggesting Damian ask the tutor instead. Disheartened, Damian goes to the yard to play with his dog Max, who accidentally pushes him into a pond.

Mary Jane scolds Damian for getting wet, emphasizing that Donovan, his father, is coming home for a rare family dinner. Damian becomes anxious, but Jeeves tries to reassure him in Spy X Family Chapter 106.

At dinner, Donovan and Demetrius remain stoic, while Melinda and Damian are visibly uneasy. Melinda tries to initiate conversation, but the atmosphere is tense, with Donovan offering only brief responses.

The meal passes in near silence, with each family member leaving one by one. As Donovan departs, he remarks that the evening was “worthwhile,” leaving Damian puzzled. Spy X Family Chapter 106 ends as Damian shyly admits to Jeeves that he also found the dinner meaningful.

