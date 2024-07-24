Spy X Family Chapter 103: Manga Goes On Break As Martha’s Story Ends; Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the last chapter, fans saw Martha's long-awaited homecoming finally arrive, as she reunited with her family after the war. Her relief, however, is short-lived as she gets struck with an overwhelming sense of despair as she meets Henry and his wife, Lucia.

Martha eventually makes peace with this and comes to find solace in having loved a man who remains devoted to his spouse. The manga will now be returning to the present as Martha’s story to Becky comes to an end.

Fans cannot wait to see Anya and the rest of the Forger family return in Spy X Family Chapter 103. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Spy X Family Chapter 103: Release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 103 is anticipated to hit the shelves on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Most fans outside of Japan can expect to access the chapter around Sunday, August 18, at approximately 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, the exact timing may vary depending on geographical locations.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 103, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 103

Spy X Family Chapter 103 will likely shift focus back to Anya Forger and her family. With the creator taking a break, it suggests preparation for a new story arc. Considering Anya's recent confession of her powers to Damian, fans can expect the story to continue around this point.

The upcoming chapter could explore the dynamics between Anya and Damian, potentially alternating between their perspectives. While we may not see Damian actively believe Anya’s confession, her words may stay with him throughout the next arc and eventually lead Damian toward the truth.

Spy X Family Chapter 102 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 102 begins as Martha, after returning to Ostania, rushes to her home in Berlin and shares a tearful reunion with her parents. The next day, she heads to Eden Academy to meet Henry but discovers that it is the weekend, and none of the teachers who live off-campus are present.

Martha runs into her former teacher, Mr. Fowler, who provides her with Henry's home address. Martha hurries to Henry's home but trips and falls. Henry himself helps her up, and they both cry with joy and relief at seeing each other. Before Martha can say anything, Henry's wife, Lucia, appears.

Martha is devastated to learn that Henry married Lucia only a month ago. Though she manages to congratulate the newlyweds in Spy X Family Chapter 102, she cannot fully accept it, feeling her youthful dreams shatter. Martha internally curses the era and herself, marking the end of her adolescence.

In the present, Becky is dissatisfied with Martha's tale, asking why she did not try to win Henry back. Martha explains that Lucia was a fine woman who heavily supported postwar reconstruction. Henry and Lucia even had Martha dance ballet at one of their charity events.

Although Martha was unhappy about being marketed as a war survivor and her reduced ability to dance due to injuries, that event helped her feel alive again as she realized she had a future ahead. In Spy X Family Chapter 102, Martha and Lucia mutually feel happiness for each other, and Martha respects Henry's love for Lucia.

Becky criticizes the war and the elites for destroying Martha's dreams and love. Martha explains that the world is complicated, and people often convince themselves they understand it to feel better. Accepting the unknowns is as crucial as finding truths. Martha admits that even after fighting in the Second East-West War, she still could not understand much except that battlefields are tragic.

Becky suspects the ‘he’ Martha refers to is Henry, but Martha advises against prying. She then leaves, and we later see her dressed in funeral attire and carrying flowers as she visits a cemetery. Here, she bumps into Henry. He thanks her for bringing flowers every year. Spy X Family Chapter 102 ends as they talk about Henry's poor dancing skills and then head for tea together.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.