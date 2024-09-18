Spy X Family Chapter 106 Delayed: Short Mission To Take It’s Place; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Spy X Family saw Franky’s day out, as he worked on his inventions and went on a (failed) date after rescuing his comrades. With the next main chapter in the series delayed due to a break, fans will have to endure the wait with the release of an extra chapter instead. Here’s everything you need to know.

Spy X Family Chapter 106: Release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 106 was originally set to be released on Monday, September 30, at 12:00 am JST. However, due to the author’s break, the chapter will likely follow the series’ bi-weekly release schedule and only be made available by October 14, 2024.

Spy X Family Chapter 106 can be read on various platforms online after its release. Viz Media offers access for readers in the US and Canada, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus releases new chapters worldwide. Additionally, readers can find it on Shonen Jump. The ongoing anime adaptation is also streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 106

Unfortunately, the upcoming Spy X Family chapter will not be returning to Anya and Damian's storyline following Anya's surprising admission about her ability to read minds, as the author has taken a break. The upcoming chapter will be an extra chapter instead, titled ‘Short Mission 14.’

Advertisement

Since Damian's response to her declaration has not yet been fully explored, fans have been looking forward to finding out how he processes this information, as well as its potential impact on their relationship moving forward.

Spy X Family Chapter 106 may itself may shift its focus toward Fiona and her mission at the Podam School of Science, which was mentioned in the previous chapter. This chapter could provide a deeper look into Fiona's professional life as a spy, exploring her approach to completing covert operations.

The above post roughly translates to:

"Since the series began, this is the first time I’ve taken a proper break (forced, of course) since moving, so I plan to take my time and enjoy some detours on my way home.

I apologize, but the update for September 30 will be a side story. I hope you can understand... (The manuscript is already completed, so the update will definitely happen.)"

Advertisement

Spy X Family Chapter 105 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 105 shifts focus to Franky, who is seen waking up in one of his hideouts to his malfunctioning alarm invention, the ‘Abso-waker Type-J.’ Despite nearly injuring himself, he shrugs it off and begins his day working on his latest creation, the ‘Senju,’ a multi-armed tool designed to boost productivity.

The invention backfires and explodes, but Franky remains undeterred. He hurries to open his tobacco shop, where he interacts with regular customers, including a woman who turns down his invitation for a date.

Later, Fiona visits him, commissioning a forgery for a mission and threatening jail if he fails to complete it. Franky then reluctantly agrees to housesit for Loid and plays with Anya and Bond while thinking of the money he will receive in Spy X Family Chapter 105.

Afterward, he loses his earnings from betting at the racetrack. He gets movie tickets from the racetrack teller, and invites Priscilla to watch it with him. However, he later gets news that the teller had been arrested by the SSS, making him cancel the plan with Priscilla for a dinner date instead.

Advertisement

Franky then rescues the teller using his various gadgets to outmaneuver their pursuers. Priscilla has already moved on and, heartbroken after the failed date, Franky finds solace in the day's small successes. Spy X Family Chapter 105 end as he watches a romance movie with the teller.

Spy X Family FAQs

Can a 12 year old watch Spy X Family?

Spy X Family is a captivating anime suitable for viewers aged 12 and up, although it does contain some violence. While the themes of childhood trauma and war are present, the humor and engaging characters provide a balance. Overall, it’s highly entertaining and worth watching, especially for fans of unique storytelling.

How many seasons is Spy X Family expected to have?

As of June 9, 2024, a third season of Spy X Family has been announced during the Anime Extra Mission special event. The series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll outside of Asia and is distributed by Muse Communication in South and Southeast Asia, indicating continued interest and support.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Spy X Family manga and others.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.