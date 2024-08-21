Spy X Family Chapter 104: The Forgers Meet Belle; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Martha’s story at its end, the Spy X Family manga has returned to the present as the Forgers continue their daily routines. In the last chapter, fans saw the family go an outing to find a Nordic seal named Belle.

During the trip, Yor helped Loid understand that, with the war over, he could afford to relax. Eventually, the Forger family does spot the seal but chooses to keep their distance to avoid disturbing it. Fans can look forward to Spy X Family Chapter 104 for more of Anya’s adventures, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Spy X Family Chapter 104: Release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 104 will be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This means that most international fans will be able to access the chapter on Sunday, September 1, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary due to region and time zone differences.

Fans can access Spy X Family Chapter 104 through Shueisha's official channels, such as the MANGAPlus website and app, as well as the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The chapter will also be available on Viz Media’s official website after its release.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 104

Spy X Family Chapter 104 may bring the focus back to the interactions between Anya and Damian. In their last encounter, Anya revealed her ability to read minds, which Damian initially dismissed as a joke. However, it's possible that Damian has since reconsidered her claim and is now questioning whether Anya was telling the truth.

This could lead to further interactions at Eden Academy where Damian tries to test or understand Anya's abilities, potentially deepening their relationship and bringing in some complications as well. Spy X Family Chapter 104 may explore Damian's changing perspective and how it affects his behavior towards Anya.

Spy X Family Chapter 103 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 103 sees Anya, now on her school holiday, become lazy, lounging around and refusing to help Yor with chores. When Loid comes home and sees her idling, he quickly makes her study.

They then notice a news report about Belle, a Nordic seal that has appeared in Berlint’s Eber River, attracting large crowds. Anya, intrigued, wants to see the seal for her animal research project, but Loid initially refuses.

However, after realizing that all the news channels are covering Belle, and with Yor's remark about the peaceful state of the world, Loid agrees to take the family to see Belle. At the Eber River, the Forgers run into Becky, who is also there to see Belle in Spy X Family Chapter 103, along with Martha and Wiesel.

Becky, excited to see Loid, restrains herself from trying to ‘steal’ him, and instead invites Anya to get closer to the newscasters to be on TV. However, Loid declines, worried about their backgrounds and Eden Academy's strict policies on media appearances.

Anya reads Loid's mind and turns down Becky's offer, disappointing her. Time passes with no sign of Belle, and Becky eventually leaves in frustration. Anya, bored, runs off to play with Bond, prompting Loid and Yor to rest on the grass in Spy X Family Chapter 103.

The couple reminisces about the early days of their marriage and share a peaceful moment watching Anya and Bond play. Their break is interrupted when Loid notices Anya and Bond at the riverbank, where they unexpectedly find Belle. Anya tries to approach the seal, but Belle, startled, retreats.

Anya, hearing Belle's thoughts, informs the family that Belle is scared of humans. Loid decides they should observe quietly, and they watch as Belle plays in the water. Loid suspects Belle was separated from her herd in Spy X Family Chapter 103, and Yor gently directs Belle towards the ocean.

The seal then disappears underwater before surprising them by offering them a crawfish, seemingly as a gesture of thanks, before swimming away. Loid briefly considers the intelligence of the seal, linking it to Project Apple’s research.

He quickly dismisses the thought, while Bond gets pinched by the crawfish. The Forgers then head home, with Loid and Anya discussing her research project. Spy X Family Chapter 103 ends with Anya saying she wanted to sleep like Belle to understand her better, and Loid scolding Anya.

For more news about the Forger’s double lives in the Spy X Family manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.