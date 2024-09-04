Spy X Family Chapter 105: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Damian and his friends went on an adventure through the woods in the last chapter, and now, fans are looking forward to Spy X Family Chapter 105 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the chapter as it hits the shelves, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Spy X Family Chapter 105: Release date and where to read

As mentioned on the official schedule of MangaPlus by Shueisha, the final release date of Spy X Family Chapter 105 is Monday, September 16, 2024. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 15, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT, adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

As with previous chapters, readers can find the manga exclusively on the official pages of Shueisha, such as the MANGAPlus website and app, as well as the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. Spy X Family Chapter 105 will also be available on Viz Media’s official website after its release.

What to expect in Spy X Family Chapter 105?

Spy X Family Chapter 105 may see Melinda Desmond, Damian's mother, appear once more. This may include her reaction to Damian's recent interactions with Anya. While she previously dismissed the punching incident involving Anya, her response to their dance at the end-of-term party is uncertain.

She might react indifferently or even show approval in an unsettling manner. Alternatively, she could casually inquire about Anya’s rumored ability to read minds, potentially posing a significant risk of the child’s secret being discovered in Spy X Family Chapter 105.

However, since Damian likely mentioned this in a moment of frustration or embarrassment, Melinda may not have taken it seriously. Still, the potential implications of such a conversation could significantly impact the dynamics between the families, especially if she decides to pursue the matter further.

Spy X Family Chapter 104 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 104 begins with Damian studying history at the National Library to maintain his rank and earn more Stella Stars. Ewen and Emile, his friends, say they would prefer to be outside rather than studying.

A librarian tells them about treasure-hunting that became popular after the war, initially uninteresting to Damian. However, when he learns of an Eden Academy student who received a Stella for finding a historical artifact, Damian becomes motivated and plans an expedition to find treasure with his friends, joined by their family butlers.

The group sets off for historic ruins with high hopes but little preparation. Their guidebook proves useless, and they wander aimlessly in the forest in Spy X Family Chapter 104. While other butlers doubt the venture, Damian's butler, Jeeves, decides to humor the boys until they tire.

When a snake appears, Jeeves protects Damian, who admits he never wanted to be there but refuses to return without a Stella to uphold the Desmond name. To lift their spirits, Jeeves calls for a meal break. Afterward, Damian adopts a “King of Antiquity” persona.

He hopes to lead the group to the treasure by doing so, but his confidence is shattered when a tarantula lands on him, causing him to panic and declare his desire to go home. His frantic running leads the group to find a giant flower, a “Geschocran” or “Witch's Crib,” in Spy X Family Chapter 104.

Though not Stella-worthy, they take a photo to show at school. Returning home, Damian and his butler Jeeves mention reporting to Melinda Desmond. Spy X Family Chapter 104 ends as Jeeves teases the boy about his dance with Anya at the school party, causing Damian much embarrassment.

