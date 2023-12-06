Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 52: Final release date, where to watch, recap, and more
The revival of Goku continues to be a strong arc in the story so far. And the destruction of Earth has brought in more trouble. Here is what we know about the next outing so far!
The destruction of Earth will be a canon event for the future of this series and the characters following the fights. As Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 52 lines up with a final release date for the upcoming weeks, fans are super excited to see whether Goku will be revived or not. Here is what we know about the upcoming projections and storyline of the promotional anime.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 52: Release date and where to watch
The final release date of the next SDBH episodes is the upcoming weekend. Thus, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 52 comes out on December 16, 2023. All the episodes of this anime web series will be found only on the official YouTube channel of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.
What to expect next?
Spoilers, preview and recaps are not released in the case of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Thus, fans would have to wait for some time to catch up with the happenings of the story. As we saw last time, the distraught warriors find themselves in an unknown realm following Chronoa's desperate teleportation. Facing the aftermath of Majin Ozotto's devastation, Earth's absence could present an insurmountable challenge.
The remaining heroes—Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Xeno Trunks—might grapple with the harsh reality of Ozotto's overwhelming power. In a desperate bid to counter his regenerative abilities, they could explore untapped potentials and unexpected alliances. The battle's unpredictable nature might lead to surprising twists, forcing our heroes to improvise strategies on the fly.
As the confrontation unfolds, sacrifices could become inevitable, leaving viewers on the edge of uncertainty. The episode might conclude with a high-stakes climax, keeping audiences eagerly anticipating the resolution of this cosmic struggle.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 52: Previous episode recap
The title of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 51 was 'The Demon Invader Saga Begins! A Black Shadow Strikes the Earth!' This episode started with a crash taking place on Earth. Following the destruction, everyone decided to head back home. However, it was Chronoa, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and Xeno Trunks who waited for Goku to wake up.
The end of Earth was nearing and their biggest fear then came true. Seeking answers, they reached King Kai's planet, only to face Majin Ozotto, who devoured everyone, even King Kai. Threatening more gods, Ozotto attacked Chronoa. Defending her, the warriors clashed, Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue, Xeno Trunks in Super Saiyan God, and Gohan in Mystic Form. Ozotto absorbed Piccolo and Gohan, revealing regeneration from Buu.
His detached parts shifted into Androids 17 and 18, merging to skyrocket his power. Realizing the odds, Chronoa teleported herself, Goku, Vegeta, and Xeno Trunks away, leaving the perilous battle behind. With this, the fight is to continue in the next outing of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.
