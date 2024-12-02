The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Jill begin her new life as an apprentice knight in the Dragon Knights, though she was disappointed when she faced rejection from a dragon despite being the Dragon Consort. With Hadis's support, she remained undeterred.

Fans also saw Jill meet Prince Risteard, Hades' brother, while touring the Empire. With the prince having learned of Hadis' location, don't miss The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9 will premiere on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST, with different airing times depending on the region. In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

Japanese streaming platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA will also offer The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9. International viewers can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9 will be titled ‘I Almost Had a Major Fight with My Fiancé, But It Seems Like It’s Coming Anyway.’ The episode sees the aftermath of Hadis’s location being compromised as Risteard brings him to Elentzia. Jill will urge Hadis to openly communicate with Risteard and Elentzia despite the lingering animosity.

Advertisement

Jill will then make bold actions to address the underlying conflicts between them, and amid this turmoil, the Imperial Army will be seen attacking an innocent village, complicating their situation further in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 9.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8 is titled ‘I, the Dragon Consort, am Now Hated by the Dragon, and I Want to Find a Way to Be Friendly Again.’ Jill and Zeke begin Dragon Knights training, where Elentzia explains rankings based on dragon scale and eye color.

During a compatibility test, Rosa, Elentzia's dragon, attacks Jill, leaving her disheartened. Hadis comforts her and vows to confront Rosa if necessary. On patrol, Jill encounters Lawrence Marton and second prince Risteard Teos Rave.

Elentzia reveals that while she and Risteard believe Hadis is the true emperor, their grandfathers oppose him due to past losses. Rosa views Jill as an equal or rival. Later, Brynhild, Risteard’s dragon, flees from Jill, sparking Risteard's suspicions.

Advertisement

After a busy day, Jill returns home, only to have Risteard follow her and discover his brother living a quiet life in the countryside in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 8.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.