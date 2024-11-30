The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan primarily focused on the looming threat of a new Valiant set to emerge in a year, which led to the rejection of Noel Stollen's clan formation request. Despite this setback, the Seeker remained determined to reach the regalia and continued working toward his goal.

Don't miss The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10 to see how Noel overturns his situation.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan Episode 10 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, many viewers will have access a day earlier, on December 2, 2024.

Following its online release, the episode will air in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS NTV one week later, with an additional broadcast on AT-X the next day. Fans can stream The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10 on platforms such as Anime Store and ABEMA, while international audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Haves and the Have-Nots,’ as per the title preview. The episode will likely explore Noel’s plans to target Leon Fredric and his B-rank party, Winged Knights.

While the exact reason for this move remains unclear, it is likely tied to Noel’s strategy to gain recognition and establish Blue Beyond as a prominent force. Noel may exploit perceived weaknesses in Leon’s party to challenge or undermine their position in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 10, leveraging the opportunity to enhance his own status and credibility.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Runs The World’s Greatest Clan Episode 9, titled ‘The Snake Sharpens Its Fangs,’ sees the rising threat of a new Valiant, a formidable group of ten dark lords with a depth rating of 13, set to manifest within a year.

The last Valiant, Cocytus the Silverfish, was defeated 40 years ago by Brandon Stollen, Noel’s grandfather. With Seekers now lacking comparable strength, Harold Jenkins denies Noel’s request to form a clan, citing the urgency of preparing for the impending threat.

Despite this, Noel remains determined to achieve his goals. He speaks with Zeke Feinstein, an EX-rank Seeker, baiting him into a rivalry with another EX-rank Seeker, Leo. Later, Noel identifies Leon Fredric’s B-rank party, Winged Knights, as a potential target to further his plans in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.