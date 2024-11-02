The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

In the last episode of The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs The World’s Greatest Clan, Noel Stoller discovered his party's next recruit, Koga Tsukimichi, a skilled swordsman from the Far East. However, with Alma Judikhali’s decision to kill any new member of Blue Beyond, fans cannot wait to see how Noel will persuade Alma about his choice and whether he can protect Koga from her wrath..

Don’t miss The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 is set to release in Japan on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at midnight JST. Because of time zone variations, many viewers will be able to catch it a day earlier, on November 4, 2024.

After its online release, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 will air on TOKYO MX and BS NTV a week later, with an additional broadcast on AT-X the following day. Fans can stream the episode on Anime Store and ABEMA, while international viewers can find it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6

As per the title preview at the end of the previous episode, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 will be titled ‘The Price Of Honor.’ The episode will likely begin with the aftermath of Noel’s clash with Koga’s owner, as the episode concluded with Noel seemingly taking decisive action against the slave master.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 may reveal Koga’s reaction, and determine if Koga will become a permanent member of Blue Beyond. Additionally, the episode may explore the lore surrounding Etrai’s ruling family, focusing on the Gambino family and its head, Albert Gambino.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 5 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6, titled ‘A Swordman of the Far East,’ begins in the prison where Hugo Coppélia the Puppeteer is being held. Loki, a new character with the job ‘Imitator,’ is seen taking a guard’s position. The episode then shifts back to Noel and Alma.

Alma’s intense attachment to Noel becomes increasingly evident, as she expresses possessiveness over him and is even willing to eliminate anyone he considers for Blue Beyond’s expansion. Her behavior escalates to a proposal for a date and a refusal to allow any new recruits, driven by her desire to keep Noel solely for herself.

Nevertheless, Noel remains focused on his objective of recruiting another team member to access the Abyss. His attention turns to Hugo Coppélia, a skilled fighter on death row whom Noel suspects may have been wrongfully convicted in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6.

During his investigation, Noel meets Loki to get information. However, it is a chance meeting with Koga, a slave with impressive combat ability, that piques Noel’s interest. After a brief skirmish, Noel decides to kill Koga’s master and bring Koga into Blue Beyond.

Meanwhile, Alma is seen talking to Lycia Mercedes, the elf Seeker from Lightning Bite last seen in Episode 3. They discus Noel, Alma’s feelings about new members, and the rank up system. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 ends as Alma swears to kill any new member of Blue Beyond.

