The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan primarily focused on the battle between Noel Stollen and Koga Tsukishima. While the episode revealed a definitive winner in their duel, it emphasized Noel’s unwavering determination to become the strongest Seeker.

Despite Finocchio’s threats, Noel remained resolute in pursuing his dream of becoming the greatest Seeker. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9 is set to see more of Noel’s ambition, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9 is slated for release in Japan on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at midnight JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on November 25, 2024.

After its online release, the episode will air on TOKYO MX and BS NTV a week later, with an additional broadcast on AT-X the following day. Fans in Japan can also stream the episode on Anime Store and ABEMA. For international audiences, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9

According to the title preview, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9 will be titled ‘The Snake Sharpens Its Fangs.’ The episode is expected to feature the aftermath of Noel receiving the rank-up mark on his body, signifying a critical progression for him and Alma.

Both characters may undergo rank-ups and choose their classes, enhancing their abilities considerably. This could mark a pivotal step toward forming Blue Beyond as an official clan in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 9.

Advertisement

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 8 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 8, titled ‘The King’s Vessels,’ begins with Albert Gambino selecting Koga as his champion for a duel. Despite Alma Judikhali’s desire to represent him, Noel Stollen chooses to fight Koga himself.

Koga, once again captivated by Noel’s commanding presence, fights with all his strength. After a tense battle, Noel uses his cunning to immobilize Koga and finishes him with a decisive kick to the chest. Following Noel’s victory, Finocchio Barzini meets him privately and offers him the opportunity to join the Gambino family as its head.

Despite the lucrative proposal, Noel remains firm in his ambition to become the greatest Seeker. Finocchio, revealing himself as a Scout Class A-Ranker Punisher, briefly holds Noel’s heart in his grasp, threatening him in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 8.

However, Noel’s unflinching resolve prompts Finocchio to release him. With Albert exiled to a pigsty, Koga becomes Noel’s property, but Noel declares he seeks an ally, not a slave. Enchanted by Noel’s vision, Koga pledges himself to Blue Beyond.

Advertisement

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 8 concludes with Noel successfully testing team dynamics, preparing to establish Blue Beyond as a formal clan, and getting the rank-up sigil.

For more updates from The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.