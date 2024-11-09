The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs The World’s Greatest Clan gave fans an in-depth exploration of the cruelties of the Gambino family’s head, Albert Gambino. With the mafia family now going after the Noel Stollen, the protagonist finds himself in a precarious situation.

Don’t miss The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7 to find out whether Noel survives his fight against Koga. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7 is scheduled to release in Japan on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at midnight JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers will be able to watch it a day earlier, on November 13, 2024.

Following its online debut, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS NTV a week later, with an additional airing on AT-X the next day. Fans in Japan can also stream it on Anime Store and ABEMA. International viewers will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7 will be titled ‘World Without Honor Or Humanity,’ according to the title preview at the end of the last episode. Fans can expect a continuation of the battle between Noel and Koga as Noel falls from the roof.

As the building collapses, Alma Judikhali may arrive in time to save him, ensuring Noel’s safety. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 7 will likely see the two escape from the fight before they later investigate the Gambino family and the drug they are currently distributing.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6, titled ‘The Price Of Honor,’ began where the last episode left off, as Noel holds a gun to Miguel’s head. He decides to let them go, deeming Koga not worthy of joining Blue Beyond. Eventually, Miguel and his slave Koga are captured by the Gambino family.

Initially, it seems Albert Gambino plans to send them back to the d’Alembert family, but Miguel convinces him otherwise. Albert then decides on a crueler fate: turning them into stuffed toys and sending them back to their region.

However, their punishment is interrupted when the Mayor of Mintz arrives to inform Albert about Noel Stollen’s theft of funds intended for the Gambino family. Albert grants the Mayor an extension to repay his debt but orders Koga to sever the Mayor’s arm as punishment.

Sensing an opportunity, Miguel offers Koga to the Gambino family, which saves their lives. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 then shows Koga’s tragic past. Born from a traumatic incident, he was despised by his father and sold into slavery after his mother’s suicide.

Raised as a fighter by Miguel, Koga found solace in the praise from winning battles. In the present, Loki sells Noel to the Gambinos, leading to Noel almost killing him. When Loki willingly gives up, Noel spares him.

Koga then appears and begins fighting Noel, despite his reluctance, after revealing their combat specialties to each other. The Most Notorious Talker Episode 6 ends with Noel being hit by Koga’s attacks and falling through the roof of the building.

