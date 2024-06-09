The New Gate Episode 10: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The 10th episode of the anime series, New Gate, is set to be released next week on BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. In the previous episode, Shin registered Tiera as an adventurer after accepting her first quest. They were ambushed by bandits on their way to Fanrid, and Shin became serious but was later calmed down by Tiera.

The manga adaptation, illustrated by Yoshiyuki Miwa, began serialization on AlphaPolis' website in November 2014. As of March 2024, 14 volumes have been published. A mobile game based on the novel was released in October 2016, with its service disconnected in January 2021. The anime television series adaptation, produced by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory, premiered in April 2024.

The New Gate Episode 10: release date and where to watch

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013 until it was pulled by the author in August 2016. It was later published in print by AlphaPolis with illustrations by Makai no Jūnin, KeG, and Akira Banpai beginning in December 2013. As of November 2023, 22 volumes have been published.

The New Gate episode 10 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on June 16, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Here are some of the different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 15, 2024 9:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday June 15, 2024 12:30 pm

British Summer Time Saturday June 15, 2024 5:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Saturday June 15, 2024 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Saturday June 15, 2024 10:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday June 16, 2024 12:30 am

Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 16, 2024 1:30 am

Australian Central Time Sunday June 16, 2024 2:00 am

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service for international fans to watch The New Gate Episode 10 and the entire series. Bilibili, a Chinese website, has restrictions for viewers due to its restrictions. The entire series will also be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for Asia-based viewers.

The New Gate episode 9 recap and what to expect from episode 10

The New Gate follows an online life-or-death game with tens of thousands of players. Thanks to Shin, the most skilled veteran player, the other players will finally be released from the game. After killing the last boss, Shin believes he is finally able to escape when he is blinded by a flash of mysterious light. He awakes to find himself in the game's world 500 years later. So begins a new chapter in the life of an unsurpassed legendary player.

The New Gate episode 9, titled "The Queen of Bayrelict," follows Schnee and Tiera disguised as elves at Girard's funeral, where leaders from major nations attended. Shin meets Schwield, a long-time acquaintance, and after a brief conversation, he visits a guild to raise his rank. Together with Girard's grandson, they explore the jungles, studying plants and spotting beasts. As they report their progress, Shin is summoned to the Bayrelict Palace.

Shin left Fanrid with Schnee and Tiera, returning to Bayrelict and resetting the Moon Sanctum. He then went to the palace, where he was escorted by a soldier. He was greeted by Rionne, the second princess of the Bayrelict Kingdom, who had summoned him about the Skullface Jack incident. Rionne revealed her true power to Shin and challenged him to a duel, revealing her true nature after doing so.

The New Gate episode 10 is titled "Demon," and it might revolve around a new race of demons, possibly originating from a mysterious shadow in Bayrelict. The second princess is determined to fight Shin, and the next episode could see their battle finalized or even begin as Schnee and Tiera address the demon issue.

