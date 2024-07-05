Trigun Stampede Sequel Announced As Trigun Stargaze With Official Logo Reveal

Trigun Stampede fans have been expecting news about its sequel and now that wait is over. Two executives from Studio Orange announced the title of the new season, Trigun

Stargaze, at Anime Expo. You can even see its official logo below!

New title and plot details

This update is coming from ComicBook’s on-site coverage of Anime Expo, currently happening in Los Angeles, California. Crunchyroll and Studio Orange brought Trigun Stampede to the stage with Toho. At the end of the panel, however, we got to know that Trigun Stargaze will be an anime series with only two seasons.

According to the staff members, Trigun Stargaze takes place two years after the first series of events. Fans of the original Trigun should know where this storyline is heading. By then Vash the Stampede has already cemented his infamous reputation; hence he has much to prove as a new anime unfolds.

The definition of Stargaze in this title remains a mystery as they were vague about what it signifies. They promised us that refreshing elements would be added to complement it but still give viewers that same sense that was there in the classical trilogy.

Release and availability

As for when exactly it will be released we have no idea yet. A low-key announcement was made some time ago to hint to fans about the Animation process that has begun for Trigun Stargaze though without specifying any release window. People are hoping for a 2025 release date coinciding with the 30th year since the inception of Trigun.

If you haven’t watched Trigun Stampede, that’s perfectly fine. You can get complete subbed or dubbed versions of it all online now via CrunchyRoll. In addition, more updates are highly anticipated by fans who are dying for the debut of Trigun Stargaze.

