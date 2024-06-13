Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 134 To Be The Final Chapter; Manga Ending Announcement Explored

The popular manga series Twin Star Exorcists, written and illustrated by Yoshiaki Sukeno is coming to an end. Even though the final arc of the story started back in October 2020, due to the monthly nature of the manga, it has lasted for almost four years.

However, a recent comment by the author himself on Shueisha’s Jump SQ’s July volume revealed that the time has finally come to conclude the manga and that it will have three more chapters after the June release.

When is Twin Star Exorcists coming to an end?

The newest announcement by the manga’s author revealed that Twin Star Exorcists will be coming to an end by September of this year. This means that if the regular release schedule is followed, then we will get three more chapters before the manga comes to an end. The manga’s 131st chapter came out in June, which means that its 134th chapter will probably be the last one.

Sukeno began publishing Twin Star Exorcists back in Jump SQ back in November 2013. In October 2020, he announced that the manga was entering its final arc. In October 2021, he again announced that the final arc would be divided into three parts, the first of which ended in November 2021. 33 tankobon volumes of the manga have also been released by Shueisha with the most recent one coming out in February 2024. An anime series based on the manga also came out in 2016 and was streamed on Crunchyroll.

More about Twin Star Exorcists

The story of Twin Star Exorcists revolves around a Rokuro Enmado who lives in a world called Magano where grotesque monsters called Kegare roam. Exorcists are the ones who purify these evil creatures to protect the people of the world. Rokuro however, does not want to become an exorcist even though he has the talent to become one. But everything changes when an oracle gives him, and a girl named Benio Adashino the title of Twin Star Exorcists, a title only bestowed upon married exorcist couples. Benio is hell-bent upon exorcising the Kegare and Rokuo also has to join her in her adventures.

Other than the original manga, Tein Star Exorcists also has two spin-off manga and a light novel adaptation written by Hajime Tanaka as well. It is a fairly popular franchise that fans really love. Although it is sad that the manga is coming to an end, people are excited to see what happens at the end.

