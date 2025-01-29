Übel Blatt Episode 4: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

In ‘Langer Regen,’ a Shaman princess senses impending disaster as Koinzell nears the Seven Heroes’ camp. An archer shoots down his dragon, forcing him into a confrontation with Glenn, one of his betrayers. Just as Koinzell attacks, a restrictive spell immobilizes him.

Glenn unexpectedly grants him mercy, earning admiration from his followers. Princess Aht, seeking vengeance for her slain brother, attacks Koinzell but is overpowered. Weid pleads for Koinzell’s help in rescuing Princess Scharen. Meanwhile, Koinzell overhears bandits confessing their immunity, prompting him to slaughter them.

After eliminating bandits abducting demi-human girls under Landgrave Schtemwolech’s orders, Koinzell will learn in Übel Blatt Episode 4 that Scharen was taken by Geranpen. Weid and Aht will seek answers from Captain Fargo, who invites them to the mayor’s mansion.

However, reanimated corpses of the slain bandits will attack during the night. Fargo, wielding dark abilities linked to Wischtech, will eliminate witnesses. As Peepi becomes a target, Koinzell will draw his Dark Sword for another battle against an enemy shrouded in sinister magic.

Titled ‘Köinzell,’ Übel Blatt Episode 4 is scheduled to drop on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Friday, January 31, 2025, for most international fans, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Übel Blatt Episode 4 will air on TV channels such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon, and Kansai TV in Japan. Worldwide, the episode will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which requires a paid subscription to access.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Übel Blatt anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.