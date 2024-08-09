Undead Unluck Chapter 218: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As Tatiana struggled to control her powers on the day of her dream performance, Fuuko's explanation of her Unluck ability and their friendship helped Tatiana regain control. Now, with the Union’s last recruitment finally done, Undead Unluck Chapter 218 is set to reveal their journey’s progress so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Undead Unluck chapter 218: Release date and where to read

Undead Unluck Chapter 218 is scheduled for release on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the MANGAPlus website. For most international readers, this means it will be available on Sunday, August 18. Release times vary by region and time zone.

Fans can access Undead Unluck Chapter 218 through Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The first three and the latest three chapters are available for free on the former two platforms, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

Expected plot of Undead Unluck chapter 218

Undead Unluck Chapter 218 will likely focus on the full Union reuniting at the round table after successfully negating Tatiana's tragedy. The group will likely begin using Remember to restore their memories. Given the complex relationships between some members from previous loops, the return of their memories could lead to some tension arising.

However, these memories will also provide the necessary insights into the battle at the loop's end, and with Fuuko's guidance, the Union should be better prepared to work together in the upcoming challenges in Undead Unluck Chapter 218.

Undead Unluck chapter 217 recap

Titled Touch On Now, Undead Unluck Chapter 217 begins with a flashback where Sean suggests to Fuuko that using Remember could resolve the major issues with Tatiana's tragedy. The scene then shifts back to the present, where Fuuko explains to Tatiana the consequences her current emotional state will have on the venue if she doesn't regain control over her power, Untouchable.

Tatiana, devastated that this is happening on the day of her dream performance, inadvertently increases the intensity of her power. Fuuko, in response, instructs Sean to release Tatiana, risking being crushed herself. Fuuko then reveals her Unluck ability to Tatiana and reminds her of their friendship.

As Fuuko's nose begins to be crushed, she tells Tatiana there's an easier way but emphasizes that she wants her to achieve her dreams. This heartfelt appeal helps Tatiana calm down and gain control over her power. Billy then instructs Julia to deploy Nico's sphere, which transforms into a hologram of Tatiana in a lavish outfit, allowing her to fulfill her dream of being seen on the runway.

As she walks backstage and laments the end of her dream, Undead Unluck Chapter 217 ends as Billy, Sean and Fuuko crash onto Tatiana’s sphere and congratulate her. Tatiana seems to cheer up as the group reunite backstage, Fuuko having lost her teeth and grinning.

