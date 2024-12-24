Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Anime Announced For January 2025 Release; Everything You Need To Know

The anime adaptation of Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! brings Makishima Suzuki’s beloved light novel to life with its January 2025 release. Produced by Studio Zero-G and directed by Toru Kitahata, the series combines fantastical dreamscapes with everyday life in Japan.

It centers around Kazuhiro Kitase, an ordinary man whose love for sleep leads him to an otherworldly connection with an elf named Marie, sparking adventures that traverse both dreams and reality. Keep reading to find out more about Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf!

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Release date and where to watch

In Japan, the Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! anime is set to premiere on January 10, 2025, on AT-X at 10:00 pm JST. For international fans, this translates to a daytime release the same day, around 1:00 pm GMT / 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! will also be airing on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and CBC starting January 11 and on BS11 from January 13. At present, Crunchyroll is the only platform confirmed to be streaming the series globally.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Cast, studio and more

The Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! series stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Kazuhiro Kitase and Kaede Hondo as Mariabelle, also known as Marie. Kobayashi is widely recognized for roles such as Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero) and Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone), while Hondo is known for portraying characters like Maple (Bofuri) and Elaina (Wandering Witch).

Additional cast members include Yumi Uchiyama as Wridra and Rico Sasaki as Mewi. Sasaki also performs the opening theme song, ‘Palette Days,’ while Nijisanji VTubers Kaede Higuchi and Kanae lend their voices to the ending theme, ‘Yummy Yummy.’

The anime features a talented production team as well, with Aya Yoshinaga overseeing the series scripts and Madoka Hirayama handling character design and serving as the chief animation director. Kanako Hara is composing the music.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! plot summary

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! follows Kazuhiro Kitase, a working adult with a passion for sleeping. He often dreams of thrilling adventures in a mysterious otherworld, where he one day explores ancient ruins with an elf girl named Marie.

The two are then attacked by a magic dragon, and Kitase ends up being burned by its breath. When he wakes up, he finds the elf girl, who should not be in his room, sleeping beside him in reality. With their worlds colliding, fans can look forward to the unexpected adventures of the two.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! anime.

