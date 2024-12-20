Dandadan Season 2 Premiering July 2025; Everything You Need To Know

The Dandadan anime, which has gained significant acclaim during its 12-episodes this season, has officially been renewed for a second season! After the conclusion of its first season on December 19, 2024, fans were excited by the announcement of the new season, set to premiere in just a few months, accompanied by a new visual and promotional video.

The anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga became a massive success due to its unique blend of occult and romantic themes, garnering widespread attention since its October 2024 debut. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Dandadan Season 2.

Dandadan Season 2 announcement details

The announcement visual features the main trio—Momo Ayase, Okarun, and Jiji—accompanied by the ominous presence of the Evil Eye, teasing the continuation of pivotal arcs from the manga. Dandadan Season 2 is expected to adapt the remainder of the Cursed House Arc, along with the Evil Eye Arc and Kaiju Arc.

While the exact number of episodes remains unconfirmed, the continuation promises more comedic battles and dynamic character developments. Crunchyroll has also confirmed streaming the new season internationally upon its release in July 2025.

Dandadan Season 2: Production team and upcoming collaborations

Season 1 of Dandadan, directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science Saru, was one of the standout anime of Fall 2024. It consistently ranked high on popularity charts, with Episode 7 receiving a 9.7/10 rating on IMDb for its emotional storytelling.

The anime’s success is attributed to its engaging narrative and strong adaptation of the manga, which has sold over 5 million copies. The returning voice cast for Dandadan Season 2 includes Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, and Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji.

As Dandadan continues to gain traction, the show’s fame has extended beyond the screen, as a collaboration with Uniqlo for graphic t-shirts is set for February 2025. With its renewal, fans can look forward to July 2025 for more of Momo and Okarun’s adventures in Season 2.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Dandadan anime and others within the animeverse.